Stan Wawrinka Weighs In on Battle of the Sexes Controversy Between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios

When the buzz first started about Aryna Sabalenka taking on Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match branded as the new Battle of the Sexes, plenty of fans were left wondering what the event was really meant to prove. After Kyrgios cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win in Dubai on Sunday, that same question is still hanging in the air, and among the skeptics is Stan Wawrinka.

Despite all the hype, the match never quite delivered the edge or drama that was promised, instead playing out like what many expected from the start: an off-season exhibition contested at a comfortable, almost casual pace.

Wawrinka admitted he wasn’t quite sure what to make of the much-talked-about Battle of the Sexes 2.0 exhibition. He acknowledged the buzz around the match but revealed he didn’t actually watch it. “I don’t know what to think, I didn’t see it. I think it was last night or overnight. I didn’t see it,” the 40-year-old said.

For fans who did tune in, however, the match offered some intrigue. The exhibition introduced rule changes designed to level the playing field, including a reduced court on Sabalenka’s receiving side, shrinking it by nine percent to give Kyrgios a smaller target. Both players were also limited to a single serve, a rule that ultimately proved more disruptive for Sabalenka during key moments.

“I think it didn’t quite live up to what I thought it might be,” said former British No. 1 Annabel Croft. Still, Aryna Sabalenka saw a brighter side. “I feel like we just brought more attention to our sport and I don’t see how it can be bad,” she said of the Dubai exhibition.

Despite those limitations, the world No. 1 still showcased her firepower. After the match, Sabalenka struck a positive tone, saying, “I felt great. I think I put up a great fight.” She added that Kyrgios was “struggling” physically and said she enjoyed mixing things up with net play and drop shots. “I really enjoyed the show,” she said, emphasizing the fun aspect of the event.

So while Sabalenka is planning for her revenge with confidence and Kyrgios continues his push for an Australian Open wild card, Wawrinka appears to be heading in the opposite direction.

With the Swiss star announcing his retirement plans and the United Cup in Perth starting January 2, the tournament signals the beginning of the end of a celebrated career for one of tennis’ most popular figures.

Stan Wawrinka says goodbye to tennis with a clear mind

Stan Wawrinka says he feels calm and confident about his decision to make 2026 his final season on the ATP Tour. The three-time Grand Slam champion explained that after months of reflection, he knows the timing is right and that he is “at peace” with stepping away from professional tennis, even though the sport still means a great deal to him.

While he is preparing for the end, Wawrinka stressed that he is not simply going through the motions. He said, “I’m happy with my decision… Of course I’m still passionate about the game, about this sport. I love what it has brought me… So I’m going to miss that part a lot, that’s for sure. But yes, I still hope to get a good result. I want to finish my career at a good level, be able to play against the best and see where I am.”

The final years of his career were far from easy. Injuries took a heavy toll, leading to surgeries, long recoveries, and a steady fall in the rankings, with Wawrinka now sitting at No. 157. Still, retirement never arrived suddenly, as he kept coming back driven by his love for competition and the feeling that first pulled him into the sport.

For fans, the idea of Stan Wawrinka leaving the tour is a tough one to accept, but the moment has been building. Now, as he looks toward 2026, Wawrinka appears ready to say goodbye on his own terms.