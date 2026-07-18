“Stayed in Our Lane”: Two-Time Olympic Champion Spills the Beans About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

For weeks, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has been a mystery. The celebrity couple went to great lengths to keep the ceremony private, with guests required to put away their phones during the event, invitations carrying unique digital watermarks, and more. As a result, very little from the July 3 celebration made its way into public view. That all changed when Jack Sock provided first-hand accounts from inside the exclusive event.

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On July 17, Pickleball.com shared a video on Instagram featuring host Ireland Horvat, who wasted no time asking the question many fans have been waiting to hear answered. “Jack, you were at the wedding of the century. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, we have to know what happened.”

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While the two-time Olympic gold medalist was careful not to reveal too much, the former tennis star described the celebration as “an unbelievable experience. It was everywhere from comedic relief to, obviously, tears for a lot of people and great times, good energy.” Sock explained that he has known Kelce for years through their Kansas City connection and their shared love of golf. The wedding also marked his first interaction with Swift.

The conversation then turned to the guest list, which reportedly included some of the biggest names in entertainment. When asked if there was a moment when the scale of the event truly hit him, Sock pointed to the cocktail hour. “I think that was just the general feel for hours,” he said. “Probably the cocktail hour at the beginning. Because you’re kind of shoulder to shoulder with everybody.”

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He then listed a string of Hollywood stars he spotted throughout the evening. “Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt,” Sock recalled. “It was just a crazy, crazy experience.” Despite being surrounded by celebrities, Sock said he and his wife, Laura Little, chose not to insert themselves into the crowd.

When Horvat jokingly asked whether he became best friends with anyone, Sock laughed off the idea. “I definitely stayed on the outskirts,” he said. “Kind of just stayed in our lane, hung out, people watched, which was fun.” He added that the couple actually left the celebration relatively early.

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As for his final verdict on the wedding, Sock admitted it was difficult to put into words. “It was unbelievable in so many ways,” he said.

Interestingly, while Jack revealed details from inside the celebration, Simone Biles found herself defending her presence at the wedding after fans questioned her connection to the pop superstar.

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Biles attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding with her partner, Jonathan Owens. She posted a series of photos of the celebration on Instagram, in coordinated burgundy attire with Owens. She captioned the post: “The perfect love story, followed by the perfect nighTT.”

Her post soon sparked questions from fans. One Instagram user commented: “When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?” Biles replied, “Remember this, I only show y’all what I want y’all to know.

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The reaction sparked a debate on her friendship with Swift. The two have not been seen together in public for years, but reports indicate they’ve supported each other in secret for years. During the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Swift was a strong supporter of Biles, and Biles even featured Swift’s track “…Ready For It?” in her floor routine at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, which earned praise from the singer.