Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur’s DC Open Clash Faces Sudden Cancellation

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De Minaur and Tsitsipas were scheduled fourth on Stadium Court on Tuesday, with the highly anticipated match set to start the evening session at 6:00 pm local time. However, the weather had the final say, as shared by journalist Ben Rothenberg on X.

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“Due to the rain delay, the Alex de Minaur vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match is canceled for today,” he wrote. “Revised Order of Play for Wednesday will come shortly.”

The organizers opted to get the final match of the day between Venus Williams and Anastasia Potapova done. From a commercial perspective, the decision was understandable, as Williams playing in DC is a huge draw, and the match being placed during the primetime slot of 7:30 pm highlights the significance of the contest.

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That said, the De Minaur-Tsitsipas match was not the only one that got shifted, as a couple of doubles matches got postponed to Wednesday as well.

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De Minaur and Tsitsipas have now been scheduled second on the Stadium Court on Wednesday, with their match getting started after the fixture between Alexandra Eala and Leylah Fernandez. However, the postponement also means that whoever wins the first-round clash between the two will have to play through a congested schedule for the next few days if they were to make a deep run at the event.

Even though De Minaur is the top seed and the defending champion, he does not enjoy the particular matchup against Tsitsipas, as the Australian has won only one of his thirteen matches against the Greek.

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However, the postponement to an afternoon match might benefit De Minaur, as the court will play quicker in the sun, allowing him to get more out of his serve and use his speed on the court. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, will have to make a quick adjustment as the Greek is coming after having played a clay-court event.

Both Tsitsipas and De Minaur are coming off respective highs in their professional and personal lives. While the Greek had on-court success after over a year with his title in Gstaad a couple of weeks ago, De Minaur completed his nuptials with Katie Boulter in an elaborate ceremony in Italy.

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Whatever the result, this match has been the one that fans have been waiting for to see in Washington. They want to know if De Minaur’s better form is finally enough for the Australian to get only his second victory against Tsitsipas.