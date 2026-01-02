Stefanos Tsitsipas Considered Quitting Tennis After Major Personal Setback

Once a world No. 3 and Grand Slam finalist in Paris and Melbourne, Stefanos Tsitsipas has watched momentum slip away. Limited to two Davis Cup matches since a US Open second-round exit, his ranking has fallen to No. 36. As a new season now nears, Tsitsipas revealed he even considered retirement, with relentless back pain casting a long shadow over his 2025 campaign.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with the BBC, Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke honestly about his long battle with injury. He said his main focus was on understanding how his back would respond to training. “I’m most excited to see how my actual training responds with regard to my back. My biggest concern was if I could finish a match,” he said. The pain, he explained, had followed him for “the last six or eight months”.

Tsitsipas admitted fear began to set in during that period. “I would ask, ‘Can I play another match without pain?’” he said. The uncertainty affected both his confidence and mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation worsened after his US Open defeat. “I got really scared after the US Open loss [to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier]. I could not walk for two days.” That moment forced deep reflection. “That’s when you reconsider the future of your career,” he added.

Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 2, 2024 Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his fourth round match against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Since then, Tsitsipas has followed a structured recovery plan. He completed five weeks of off-season training without pain. He said he is now satisfied with the care he is receiving. The pain-free training block gave him renewed belief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, his goals are clear. “My biggest win for 2026 would be to not have to worry about finishing matches,” he said. “It makes great feedback knowing you had a pre-season without pain – I hope it stays that way.” He added, “I want to deliver for 2026 and the United Cup.”

Tsitsipas will represent Greece at the United Cup. His team is grouped with Japan, led by Naomi Osaka, and Great Britain, led by Emma Raducanu. The event runs from 2 to 11 January in Perth and Sydney, just before the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As he waits for his comeback, he has also spoken about how difficult it was to stay happy while managing pain and continuing to play tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals his dream to play tennis for another decade

Stefanos Tsitsipas has slipped down the ATP Rankings as results have suffered due to ongoing fitness problems. Once a regular presence in the top 10, he has now fallen out of the elite group. Injuries disrupted his rhythm and confidence, forcing him to reassess both his form and future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the setback, Tsitsipas remains clear about his priorities. “I prefer to leave tennis if I cannot enjoy it without pain than to be constantly struggling with serious health problems. I want to be happy.” He made it clear that health comes before ambition.

Even the attachment runs deep. “Tennis has given me everything; it would be very tough to have to give it up.” The sport has shaped his identity and career.

Stability has returned off the court as well. His father, Apostolos, is back in his coaching team after their split last season. Tsitsipas believes the familiar presence can help him navigate his recovery and regain consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For now, everything is going well, I have no complaints,” he said about the reunion. “He is communicating much better with me than before.” He also explained the challenges of working with family and why an outside figure was added to support their relationship.

“It is not easy to work with family members,” he said. “It is key to be faithful and honest with ourselves.” He acknowledged past issues, adding, “We are managing things better… and I acknowledge my mistakes, with silly things I should not have done.”

Tsitsipas will begin his 2026 season against Shintaro Mochizuki. The match will follow a high-profile clash between Maria Sakkari and Naomi Osaka as Greece face Japan in Perth. “I’m glad that we’re back. It’s a great way to start the season. Couldn’t ask for anything better right now, honestly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with renewed energy and belief, can the Greek make a strong start to the tour?