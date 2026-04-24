Stefanos Tsitsipas Engages in Heated Exchange With Umpire During Tense Madrid Open Clash

Just last month at the Miami Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas was dismantled 6-0, 6-1 by Arthur Fils, but the scoreline wasn’t the only sting. The former world No. 3 lashed out at organisers, saying they should be “ashamed” of the lighting, unleashing a tense tirade at chair umpire Greg Allensworth in a moment thick with frustration. That fire hasn’t faded either, as Madrid saw him clash again with an umpire despite a hard-fought win on Court 3.

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American lucky loser Patrick Kypson was serving at 2-2, 15-0 in the final set when the situation suddenly escalated. Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic issued a warning to Stefanos Tsitsipas as his father continued speaking between points, drawing immediate attention.

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“Code violation, coaching, point penalty, Mr. Tsitsipas. 30-0,” she announced, making the call clear and decisive in a tense moment.

The reaction was instant. The world No. 80 marched toward the chair as the crowd on Stadium 3 began whistling and jeering, amplifying the pressure surrounding the exchange.

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“If he talks to you in between the points from the beginning until the end,” the umpire began explaining, trying to justify her decision before Tsitsipas abruptly cut in.

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“Does it bother my opponent? As far as I know, coaching is allowed,” he replied, challenging both the ruling and its interpretation in real time.

Veljovic stood firm and clarified the distinction. “Yes, discreet. Stefanos, if talks to you when you’re on this side, when you’re on that side – If he talks to you in the whole duration between the two points, that’s just way too much,” she said.

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Still unconvinced, Tsitsipas pressed further. “Discreet? Is he bothering my opponent?” he asked, trying to shift the argument toward its impact on play.

“Not at this moment, but it’s against the rule,” she replied, emphasizing that enforcement does not depend solely on visible disruption.

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The Greek player then referenced an earlier warning he had received. “You said not to talk when I’m on the other side of the court, which I’m doing. I’m actually doing. So why, when I’m on my side, it’s also not allowed?” he argued.

Veljovic attempted to draw a line around the frequency of the communication. “It’s not allowed as much as he does it,” she explained, maintaining that the volume of interaction crossed the limit.

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Tsitsipas, however, rejected the reasoning outright. “You’re just going to take a point like this from me because of some stupidity?” he asked before walking away in visible frustration.

The umpire responded calmly but firmly. “I have to. Didn’t I tell you? I have to do something about it,” she said, reinforcing that the decision was procedural rather than personal.

Even before this confrontation unfolded, tension had been building. The former world No. 3 had already received a warning when his father and coach, Apostolos, spoke to him from the opposite side of the court.

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Despite the controversy and mounting pressure, Tsitsipas regained composure when it mattered most. He battled through a final-set tiebreak to secure a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) comeback victory, showing resilience amid chaos.

The win carried added weight. It marked his first victory in over a month and his first on clay this season, snapping a frustrating three-match losing streak.

As for his clashes with umpires, this was far from an isolated episode. It remains a recurring pattern, one that has already carved its place into tennis history.

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Stefanos Tsitsipas erupts in bizarre rant after time violation call

During his 2024 Shanghai Masters clash against Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself at the center of another heated moment. The round of 16 match took a tense turn in the second set.

Chair umpire Fergus Murphy called Tsitsipas for a time violation, docking him his first serve. At that point, the Greek star was leading 2-1 but quickly lost composure over the decision.

Tsitsipas immediately stormed toward the chair to confront Murphy. His frustration spilled out as he argued his case in full view of the crowd.

“I’m being so reasonable. Why are you doing this to me man?” Tsitsipas was overheard saying. “I’m the best about this on tour, the most consistent player about this on tour.”

“Why are you guys against me so much? The last few months have been terrible. I don’t understand what’s gotten into you.”

Murphy remained composed and responded with a clear explanation. “On that serve, you were too slow. You need to watch the clock. You have to keep watching the clock and keep up.”

The situation worsened immediately after. Tsitsipas missed his second serve, committing a costly double fault as Medvedev broke back to level the score at 2-2.

That moment only intensified his frustration. The Greek continued venting at Murphy between games, refusing to let the issue go.

“I need to talk to them, we need to have a conversation about the time. My issue is the double fault you just took away from me. That’s the issue. Have you never played tennis in your life? You have no clue about tennis, it seems like.”

He didn’t stop there, pushing the argument further with pointed remarks. “Definitely, you have no cardio. You probably serve and volley all the time. Tennis is a physical sport. We need time over there. Show some compassion. We aren’t throwing darts out here.”

And this was not an isolated flashpoint. Even back at the 2019 US Open, Tsitsipas had a fiery exchange with chair umpire Damien Dumusois.

The argument came midway through the fourth set of his 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5 first-round loss to Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas appeared to be struggling physically and was slow to return after losing serve.

Dumusois instructed him to resume play, but Tsitsipas was still at his bag, trying to change his headband. The delay triggered another confrontation between the player and the official.

“I don’t care,” Tsitsipas replied. “Do whatever you want, because you’re the worst.”

His frustration escalated further into a personal outburst. “I don’t know what you have against me,” Tsitsipas continued. “Because you’re French, probably, and you’re all weirdos! You’re all weirdos!”

Now, as he finds himself in another confrontation at the Madrid Open with umpire Marijana Veljovic, the pattern continues. Tsitsipas heads into his next match against Alexander Bublik in the round of 64, with his turbulent history with umpires once again under the spotlight.