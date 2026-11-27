With his season having ended early in October, Stefanos Tsitsipas is enjoying his break from the Tour. He has been on an African tour and was recently spotted in Rwanda. He is currently in Morocco and is expected to stay there for some time. But it appears that the Greek tennis star isn’t a well-known personality in the country, as his hotel receptionist wasn’t able to recognize him. Instead, he asked him quite a strange question, resulting in a hilarious exchange.

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“My hotel receptionist in Morocco asked what I do for a living,” Tsitsipas wrote on X. “I said I’m a tennis player. He paused, then said: ‘So… like… real tennis?'”

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It wasn’t surprising to know that the receptionist wasn’t able to recognize Tsitsipas. He has only played two Challenger tournaments in Morocco so far, and those appearances came back in 2016. He has never participated in the Grand Prix Hassan II, which is the only ATP Tour event held in the country.

Tsitsipas has been on a break since mid-October. His last appearance on the Tour came at the Almaty Open in Kazakhstan, where he reached the semifinals after racking up three impressive wins. But Tsitsipas’ campaign was brought to an end by Nikoloz Basilashvili, who defeated him 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

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The 28-year-old was then scheduled to feature at both the Swiss Indoors and Paris Masters. He was supposed to take on Taylor Fritz in Basel and Learner Tien in Paris. But he ended up withdrawing from both of these events due to a right shoulder injury, bringing his season to an abrupt and unfortunate end.

It wasn’t a great season for Tsitsipas as he finished with just one title under his name and an average win-loss record of 37-23. Notably, his form got so bad at one stage that he dropped to No. 88 and was at risk of moving out of the top 100. But he managed to improve his results in the last few tournaments, and this helped him finish at a respectable ranking of No. 36.

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Zuma July 18, 2026, Gstaad, Bern, Switzerland: Gstaad Switzerland, 07/18/2026: STEFANOS TSITSIPAS of Greece is in action during semi-finals of EFG Swiss Open Gstaad ATP, Tennis Herren 250,Tennis Herren 250, which is known as the Swiss Gstaad Open and took place at Roy Emerson Arena in Gstaad, which is located in the famous ski resort of Gstaad and which is located in the Bernese Oberland..STEFANOS TSITSIPAS won 6-4 3-6 6-3. Gstaad Switzerland – ZUMAd206 20260718_zip_d206_038 Copyright: xEricxDubostx

Before reaching the semifinals of the Almaty Open, Tsitsipas made it to the Round of 16 at the US Open, Japan Open, and the Shanghai Masters. He recorded remarkable victories over the likes of Arthur Fils, Jiri Lehecka, Luciano Darderi, and Taylor Fritz in these events. He could have brought an even bigger improvement to his ranking in Basel and Paris, but the shoulder injury kept him away from action.

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While he may currently be on vacation, Tsitsipas is expected to start practicing for the 2027 season soon. The Australian swing will be crucial for him, as positive results can even see him reach the top 20 in the rankings for the first time since May 2025.

Coming back, while Tsitsipas may be a well-known player among tennis fans, the same isn’t the case for the outside world. The hotel receptionist in Morocco isn’t the only one who recently failed to recognize the Greek. Turns out that the same happened with a taxi driver in New York.

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Stefanos Tsitsipas had a hilarious episode with a taxi driver in New York

After suffering a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Ben Shelton at the US Open in September, Tsitsipas wouldn’t have expected to have an awkward encounter with a taxi driver in New York, but that is exactly what happened. Notably, even though the driver knew who Tsitsipas was, as he followed tennis, he didn’t recognize him by his face.

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During the ride, the driver asked the Greek whether he knew who Tsitsipas was. Rather than revealing his identity there and then, he decided to play along and got an answer that he would have never expected.

“Taxi driver in New York asked me if I knew Stefanos Tsitsipas. I said, ‘We’re very close,'” Tsitsipas had written on X. “He said, ‘Good. Tell him to stop taking bathroom breaks like he’s searching for Narnia.'”

Tsitsipas wasn’t offended by the driver’s reaction and didn’t end the joke. Instead of revealing his identity, he decided to pull up his hood and pretended to be a tourist from Oslo for the remainder of the ride. It is safe to say that his stay in New York came to an amusing end.