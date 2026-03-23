Stefanos Tsitsipas Loses Cool at Umpire During Tough Miami Open Performance: “You Should Be Ashamed”

Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into the Miami Open on Sunday, fueled by a crisp 6-3, 7-6(3) dismantling of Alex de Minaur, but crashed hard against Arthur Fils in a stunning 6-0, 6-1 rout. However, the Round of 32 exit quickly turned volatile. Pointing fingers at the court, he vented mid-match, unleashing a heated rant at the umpire.

During a changeover early in the second set, with the score at 6-0, 1-0, and Fils ready to serve, Tsitsipas approached the chair umpire in visible frustration. He pointed directly to his rising unforced error count and blamed the court conditions. He claimed he was struggling to see the ball clearly.

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The Greek looked genuinely baffled that his opponent was not facing the same issue. “You should be ashamed of yourselves. Have you ever seen me serve and miss a forehand for five hours in a row? It doesn’t happen. I cannot see the ball. I don’t know how he sees the ball,” Tsitsipas said.

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The match itself had already slipped away by that stage. He was completely outplayed in the opening set and failed to establish any rhythm. Things did not improve in the second set either. He dropped serve immediately and continued to struggle off both wings.

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Although he eventually managed to get on the scoreboard, the gap in performance remained stark. He finished with 28 unforced errors and never mounted any serious challenge.

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Fils, in contrast, stayed sharp and clinical throughout. He sealed the win in just 55 minutes, underlining his dominance. The victory also extended the Frenchman’s flawless H2H record against Tsitsipas to 5-0. It sent him comfortably into the Round of 16 in Miami.

The 21-year-old has been in strong form since returning from a back injury that forced him to end his 2025 season after Toronto. Since his comeback in Montpellier, he has reached the Doha final and the Indian Wells quarter-finals, reinforcing his upward trajectory. “I am fully back,” Fils said after the match. “It feels like I never left. It feels very, very good.”

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For Tsitsipas, the bigger concern stretches beyond this defeat. Despite signs of improvement earlier this season, he now sits outside the top 50 and recently admitted, “Well, right now, honestly, it does not matter.” He added, “Why am I saying this? Because when you’re at a certain ranking, you’re used to something else, and you find yourself in the 50s. Whether you’re 50 or 60 at this point, it doesn’t really matter.”

“I’m not even checking the ranking anymore; it’s probably going to matter more when I start getting into the top 20 again. Then I might start being more conscious and more caring about my status there.”

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And this latest mid-match rant also reinforces a familiar pattern, as he has previously been seen clashing with umpires under pressure.

Stefanos Tsitsipas unleashes an explosive rant at Shanghai Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas has built a reputation for clashing with umpires, and his latest outburst at the Miami Open only adds to that growing pattern. Back in 2024 at the Shanghai Masters, Tsitsipas faced Daniil Medvedev for a place in the quarter-finals. He eventually lost the match 7-6 (3) 6-3.

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However, the result was overshadowed by a strange and heated argument. Tsitsipas confronted Irish umpire Fergus Murphy and delayed play for a long stretch. He refused to continue the next game and questioned the umpire’s understanding of tennis. His frustration spilled out in sharp words.

“You have never played tennis in your life. You have no clue about tennis, it seems like,” Tsitsipas said. “Definitely, you’ve had no career. You probably played serve-and-volley every single time.”

Murphy stayed calm and stuck to the rulebook. He made it clear that the shot clock could not be paused. “We have the clocks. The shot clock starts automatically. I’m in charge of the shot clock. We can’t stop for this. I’m following the rules.”

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Earlier that same year at the French Open, Tsitsipas found himself in another dispute. This time, it involved Carlos Alcaraz during their quarterfinal clash. After losing a second-set tiebreak, Tsitsipas approached the chair umpire. He complained about Alcaraz’s “extended grunt” and claimed it was affecting his timing.

“When I’m about to hit the shot, there is an extended grunt,” he said. “The grunt is extended. It’s like a millisecond before I hit it.” The crowd reacted with boos, but Tsitsipas did not back down.

At the Indian Wells Open this year, he suffered another early exit. He lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to Denis Shapovalov and again argued with umpire Mohamed Lahyani over coaching rules involving his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas.

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Now, after another rant in Miami, Tsitsipas heads into the European clay swing under pressure. Fans will expect a quick turnaround before his form and ranking slip further out of reach.