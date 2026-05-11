Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Mom Breaks Silence on His Complicated Relationship With Paula Badosa: “It Was a Burden for Him”

Yulia Salnikova has seldom spoken in detail about her son’s private life. But she spoke at length about Stefanos Tsitsipas in a recent interview, including the impact his relationship with Paula Badosa had on him. The words were restrained, but there was an undertone of criticism. And it sparked a lot of interest in the tennis community.

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“They were a good couple, but it was a burden for him. He was pushing himself too hard,” she told Punto de Break. She went on to explain that the exhaustively public nature of the relationship eventually got to her son, who is, at his core, deeply introverted.

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“The constant photos, social media, and all the media attention gradually affected him. Although he said he enjoyed it, it was building up inside,” she added.

The relationship between Tsitsipas and Badosa was one of the most high-profile romances in recent tennis history. In May 2023, the two first met at the Italian Open, when Tsitsipas wagered a self-challenge by texting Badosa if she won her second-round bout. She won, he sent the message, and the rest followed. It was a romance that was largely public, involving a shared Instagram account, synced social media posts, and constant fan and press interest. They briefly parted ways in May 2024, but reconciled with each other. They even played the French Open mixed doubles together.

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But rumors about things having turned for the worse started flying later. After a disappointing showing at Wimbledon 2025, sources close to the couple confirmed the breakup to HOLA! magazine. The social media confirmation came in November 2025, when Badosa celebrated her 28th birthday by wearing a sash that read, “Sexy and Single”.

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Tsitsipas had a rocky time on court after the breakup. He suffered a back injury, was 2-4 on the North American hard-court swing, and finished 2025 ranked world No. 34. It is hard not to make the connection to the personal upheaval. At the start of the last month, the Greek player dropped out of the top 50 for the first time since 2018. Currently, he is at world No. 75 after a first-round exit at the Italian Open against Tomas Machac in straight sets.

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Badosa also ended the year on a struggling note. A year that started with a semifinal run at the Australian Open and a re-entry into the top 10 faded by the end of the season. Her chronic back injury issues kicked in again, and were doubled with a torn labrum in the hip. She ended 2025 with a No. 25 ranking and is currently out of the top 100. The Spaniard has competed in many of the tournaments this year but has struggled to find her rhythm. Therefore, she decided to skip Rome and take a mental break till Roland Garros. Paris is also in question.

They have since moved on in their respective lives. Tsitsipas claimed in an interview that he’d never date a tennis player again, because of the inevitable competition. And according to his mother, he seems to have found some grounding in his new partner.

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Yulia Salnikova addresses Stefanos Tsitsipas’ current relationship

Salnikova also took the opportunity to talk about Tsitsipas’ current relationship with Kristen Thoms. “I think he’s matured in every way. And his girlfriend’s presence has helped him tremendously. She’s given him a very comfortable emotional life,” she said.

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“I feel like I’ve known her for 90 years. She’s a very sweet girl, she understands tennis, she played for the university, and she’s also built her own career in marketing and player representation.” She also revealed that the couple communicates through handwritten letters, not just texts. “Stefanos dreamed of a relationship like this,” Salnikova said.

Thoms and Tsitsipas made their relationship public this year. Even though they are new, the latter finds peace in Thoms. After his victory in Madrid in April, he said that she is “the person [he’s] always seeking out in difficult match moments.” Tsitsipas also added that Thoms has been there for him “for a very long time.” And, she’s not entirely new to the world of tennis, having played the sport in college. That familiarity also made for a great connection between the two, Tsitsipas added.

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Today, Kristen Thoms can be found at almost all of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ matches. Like fans, Yulia Salnikova can easily decipher what is between them.

The contrast she drew between the two relationships, without ever being explicit about it, was the clearest message of the interview. One, she suggested, drained him. The other is helping him grow.