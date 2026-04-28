Stefanos Tsitsipas Reflects on Tough Phase Amid Madrid Surge: “Wasn’t Sure if I’m Going to Wake Up”

When was the last time Stefanos Tsitsipas stood tall in the last 16 of a Masters 1000? It feels like a fading memory, tracing back to the Monte-Carlo Masters last year, where Lorenzo Musetti broke him on clay and sparked a painful downward spiral. A cruel back injury followed, forcing a Wimbledon retirement and months away, as doubt consumed him daily, leaving him wondering if he would ever wake up free from pain again.

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“When I was injured, I lost passion and love for the game. I kept showing up, though. Despite my injury in the back, I kept showing up on court and trying to make the most out of it,” Tsitsipas said after beating Daniel Mérida 6-4, 6-2 at the Madrid Open.

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That honesty revealed how deeply the injury had affected him, not just physically but mentally as well. For a long time, the game he once loved became a daily struggle.

Later, he confronted, “It’s frustrating when you’re always injured, and you’re always feeling hurt. It doesn’t make you love the game too much. I can finally kind of say that, going back into the court now, it feels like a really joyful thing to do. Like, there isn’t much of stress whether I’m going to be fit enough because of my back.”

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Imago MADRID OPEN TENNIS 2026. ATP, Tennis Herren TSITSIPAS GRE v BUBLIK KAZ Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, during Madrid Open Tennis 2025 match. April 25, 2026.ALTERPHOTOS/Acero MadridSpain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xAcerox

During that time, the injury dominated his thoughts every single day. He constantly questioned whether he would wake up pain-free or continue to struggle. “Before, it used to occupy my mind 24/7. From the moment I woke up until the very night, I wasn’t sure if I’m going to wake up the next morning feeling good. Going with that sort of uncertainty onto everyday life, especially being a professional tennis player, makes it even worse,” he added.

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In addition to that, Tsitsipas arrived in Madrid carrying a three-match losing streak and had dropped six of his last eight matches. His confidence had taken a clear hit.

Ranked No. 80 in the world, his lowest position since February 2018, he had to fight hard in the opening round. He came from a break down to defeat lucky loser Patrick Kypson 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), narrowly avoiding another early exit.

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After that win, he appeared emotional, almost holding back tears as he reflected on his struggles. “It’s exhausting,” Tsitsipas stated. “I need a bit more confidence in my game. I think wins are important, and why wins are important is because they start building trust and faith, that you still got it.”

He continued to underline how difficult it is to compete without momentum. “When you’re stepping out on the court, and you are kind of winless, you don’t have a lot of wins under your belt, it doesn’t help, feeling prepared and feeling like you got this to the fullest, to the maximum.”

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As he now looks ahead in Madrid, Tsitsipas appears ready to embrace the mental battle once again, carrying renewed determination to rebuild his confidence on tour.

Stefanos Tsitsipas aims to push Casper Ruud to the limits at the Madrid Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas arrived at the Madrid Open searching for rhythm and confidence after a difficult stretch on tour. He needed something to reset his momentum. He found that spark in his earlier victory over Alexander Bublik. The match proved to be a key turning point in his campaign.

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“I was looking for confidence, and that match really tested me,” he said. “He’s unpredictable and can come up with anything. He has great feel, one of the best.” Since then, Tsitsipas has managed to turn his fortunes around in Madrid. He has shown a sharper edge and a renewed sense of belief. He then followed it up by defeating Spanish qualifier Daniel Mérida to reach the second week.

The Greek star now feels that his level is rising again. He believes he is finally playing the kind of tennis he expects from himself. However, the challenge ahead is much tougher as he prepares to face defending champion Casper Ruud. The matchup carries both pressure and opportunity.

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“I consider this surface also one of my favourites. So I would really want to see myself go out there and do well, push him to the limits. I’m sure he’ll be very well prepared for this match.”

Tsitsipas also acknowledged Ruud’s strong form in Madrid, where the Norwegian has not lost a set yet. “He’s on a good run. He’s feeling good. I’m feeling good too. I’m hoping to see a good, tough match. That’s the goal with this match.”

Now, as he prepares to face a familiar rival and childhood friend in Ruud, the moment carries added weight. It will be a true test of whether Tsitsipas can overcome his recent mental struggles and move forward with belief toward the latter stages of Madrid.