Stefanos Tsitsipas Stuns Injured Taylor Fritz to End 632-Day Drought

For Stefanos Tsitsipas, this wasn’t just a win. It was a release – 632 days in the making. Under the bright lights of Perth, with pressure thick in the air and questions swirling about his fitness, Tsitsipas delivered a performance that felt like a rebirth. Facing the ever-dangerous Taylor Fritz, the Greek star produced a gritty 6-4, 7-5 victory that carried far more weight than the scoreline could ever show. Fritz has been dealing with a knee injury at the United Cup. Could this be a possible reason for the setback? The tennis world wonders…

It was Tsitsipas’ first Top-20 win since the 2024 Olympics, his first top-10 win since April 2024, and remarkably, his first top-10 win on hard courts since November 2023. For a player who once lived inside the world’s elite, these are milestones that tell a deeper story – one of pain, frustration, and resilience. And now?

USA 1-1 GRE. Mixed doubles to decide the fate in the 2026 United Cup QF. With this win, Stefanos Tsitsipas has now taken his H2H record to 4-2 against the American. If we take a look at their performances in the past twelve months, Fritz (9) has remained a Top 10 staple, but Tsitsipas (34) slipped outside the Top 20 for the first time since 2018 last year when he struggled with a back injury and searched for form. Last year, the Greek had won just 21 of his 38 matches. A season he’d like to forget as soon as he can!

His back injury, an issue that started subtly, grew into a force that dictated his schedule. By late 2025, it had become unbearable. Tsitsipas played his final tournament of the season in September and then stepped away from competition entirely. As his peers continued chasing titles, he was left battling pain and uncertainty.

“The most painful experience was at the Athens Open, not getting to play. It really hurt me a lot, given that it would be my home tournament, the thing that I always dreamt as a child to play a home tournament one day. It didn’t happen. It came in all such a bad moment with my back. So it was a very sensitive period for me emotionally.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas didn’t hide the emotional weight of that moment. Sitting on the sidelines as Greece welcomed the tennis world felt like salt in an open wound. But now, after coming to Perth, Tsitsipas carried both expectation and doubt. Could he handle the physical demands? Would the back hold up under pressure? Was the confidence still there? Against Taylor Fritz, he answered all of them – loudly. What did Tsitsipas say after the match, though?

Stefanos Tsitsipas shares his honest thoughts after securing an impressive victory against Taylor Fritz

Stefanos Tsitsipas walked into the 2026 season with a weight on his shoulder, and he knew it better than anyone else. After a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him fall from number 8 to 36 in the ATP rankings, the Greek star openly admitted he wasn’t satisfied. His performance lacked consistency; his body struggled to keep up, and his confidence wavered. But in Perth, something shifted.

Before the season even began, Tsitsipas made his ambitions pretty clear. “Professionally speaking, I would like to see myself in a Grand Slam final. It doesn’t matter which Grand Slam. That’s my New Year’s resolution. I want to be fit, get healthy, and, at some point in the year, compete in a Grand Slam final again. I don’t want to wait for opportunities. I want to create them myself.”

His last Grand Slam appearance came at the 2023 AO. Stefanos Tsitsipas had lost that match to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Can he make yet another deep run in Melbourne, three years later? Well, his impressive start at the United Cup could well give him the confidence to bounce back strongly this season. What did he say after his incredible victory against Fritz?

“I tried my best. I was fighting for the team. It was such a great match from my end. Having my teammates by my side is extremely special. I was running out of energy towards the end. They kept me going. The crowd was lovely. Thank you guys for showing so much energy throughout the match.”

One of the most fascinating insights Stefanos Tsitsipas shared was how he mentally prepared for this match. It wasn’t just about physical work; he emphasized how he visualized and rehearsed the battle before stepping on court.

“I was aware of the level I had to bring out today. I really owe it to my team. Putting that much effort on the court, it’s something I was visualizing last night before going to bed. I was playing the match in my mind. I’m happy it went exactly the way I planned it to go. I was especially pleased with my serve and how I dealt with pressure moments. Really clear-headed in my execution and my game plan.”

For a player whose confidence was shaken last year, these words signal a renewed mental strength – a critical ingredient for any champion’s return. Do you think Stefanos Tsitsipas can bounce back inside the Top 10 in 2026?