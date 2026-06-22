“Still Decent”- Jessica Pegula Sends Cheeky Apology to Father After Losing in Berlin

Watching from America, billionaire businessman Terry Pegula surely hoped his daughter Jessica Pegula would lift her 19th career title in the German capital. It could have been the perfect Father’s Day gift for the 75-year-old man who once said that he “can’t even go watch” his daughter play tennis. But that dream never quite came true yesterday, as the 32-year-old now apologized for the loss that denied her father that special present.

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“It’s Father’s Day back home. So, sorry to my dad. I couldn’t get it done today, but hopefully it was still a decent Father’s Day for you,” Pegula said during her post-match trophy ceremony.

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The former world No. 3 came up empty in the Berlin final against rising Czech star Linda Nosková as rain heavily delayed the championship match before finally getting underway at the Steffi Graf Stadion.

The American entered the championship match chasing her 3rd career grass-court title. She was also hoping to win the Berlin Tennis Open trophy for the 2nd time after lifting it in 2024.

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Her 21-year-old opponent held a narrow 2-1 H2H advantage before the final. Even so, Pegula was viewed as the slight favorite because of her impressive record on Berlin’s grass courts.

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Another reason was her previous grass-court win over the Czech at Bad Homburg in 2025. That result gave many fans confidence that she could repeat the feat yesterday as well.

However, things simply didn’t go Pegula’s way this time. Nosková defeated her American opponent 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in just under 2 hours to claim the 2026 Berlin Tennis Open title.

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Pegula still produced an impressive run to the championship match as she earned notable victories over Kateřina Siniaková, Madison Keys, and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka along the way.

The tournament also marked her 1st event since the surprising opening-round loss at the French Open. Her response in Berlin showed she had quickly found her rhythm again.

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Even Nosková later admitted she did not expect the title run. “I definitely was not expecting this,” Nosková said at the post-match press conference. “Before coming to a tournament, you never really know what you can count on or how the tournament is going to go, especially when it’s the very first one on grass this season.”

Now Pegula shifts her full attention to SW19. She may not have delivered the Father’s Day gift she wanted, but her father is surely proud of what his daughter has achieved. After all, Pegula has now slowly grown into one of the finest American players of her generation.

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Jessica Pegula heads to SW19 as the top-seeded American

The battle to be recognized as the USA’s top WTA tennis player has shifted several times in 2026. However, right now, Jessica Pegula may have moved slightly ahead of the rest.

Along with the 32-year-old, fellow names such as Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova have remained firmly in that conversation. Although rankings are not the only way to judge a player, Pegula now stands as the highest-ranked American WTA player on tour, heading to Wimbledon next week.

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She is playing some of the best tennis of her career this season, as she has already captured the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Credit One Charleston Open titles, showing impressive consistency.

That title count puts her alongside the elites of the game like Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, and the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. Only the French Open champion Mirra Andreeva and top seed Aryna Sabalenka have won more, with three titles each.

Pegula has also been dominant against her fellow Americans this year. She owns a perfect 7-0 record against compatriots during the ongoing season.

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Her H2H numbers make an even stronger case, as she leads Coco Gauff 5-3 and remains unbeaten in five career meetings against another American, Amanda Anisimova.

By reaching yesterday’s final in Berlin, she achieved another remarkable milestone. Pegula became the only WTA player to reach finals on every surface in 2026.

As she now heads toward the All-England Club, plenty of American hopes will rest on her shoulders. Pegula will surely be determined not to rewrite last year’s disappointment at SW19, when her campaign ended in the very first round against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.