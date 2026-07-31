“Super Anti-Aesthetic”- Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s US Open Kits Leave Fans Divided

Though the US Open may still be days away, players have already started unveiling their respective outfits for the Grand Slam. The on-court outfits have become quite a big deal today, and fans love seeing players express themselves through their fits. A similar case has occurred with Carlos Alcaraz‘s and Jannik Sinner‘s Nike kits for the US Open. But this time, fans really don’t know which side to pick.

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Alcaraz will be seen wearing a basketball-inspired tank top and shorts. The kit is purple and orange and also consists of white detailing. Though it is still not known whether this will be Alcaraz’s day or night kit, it has already caused a stir among fans.

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On the other hand, Sinner’s kit appears to be a little plain in comparison to Alcaraz. The Italian has decided to go for an off-white polo shirt with maroon detailing for his day matches. It appears that he has decided to go for a retro aesthetic with this fit.

While fans are already hyped up seeing Alcaraz and Sinner’s fits, what is even more exciting are the chances of a potential rematch between the two in the US Open final. Alcaraz had defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final last year. But as of now, the Italian is clearly the only one of the two looking like a clear contender for the coveted title.

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This is because Alcaraz hasn’t made a competitive appearance since April. He had sustained a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open, which pretty much derailed his season. It resulted in him not only pulling out of the remainder of the clay swing, but the grass swing as well.

Imago 250609 — PARIS, June 9, 2025 — Jannik Sinner L reacts to Carlos Alcaraz during the awarding ceremony after the men s singles final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 8, 2025. SPFRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-MEN S SINGLES-FINAL LixJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The Spaniard’s hard-court season has also been delayed as he has withdrawn from the upcoming Canadian Open. He is now expected to make his much-awaited return at the Cincinnati Masters that will commence on August 13.

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On the other hand, Sinner will likely be the biggest title contender at the US Open. Having already bagged six titles this season, including the prestigious Wimbledon title, it is hard to argue against his chances for clinching his sixth Grand Slam.

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The World No. 1 is also yet to begin the hard swing. He is expected to play at the Cincinnati Masters after recently pulling out of the Canadian Open. He has taken a short break from the Tour after his grueling Wimbledon campaign.

However, Sinner has a forgettable record against Alcaraz when it comes to the US Open. The two have clashed twice at the Grand Slam so far, and the Spaniard has taken the win on both occasions. Their first meeting had come in the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition. It had proven to be quite a dramatic match and had gone down to the fifth set before Alcaraz clinched it 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

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While a match between the two at the upcoming US Open can only be theorized, their outfits are the ones that are making the noise at the moment. Interestingly, the comments over their outfit choices for the tournament are pretty mixed.

Fans weigh in on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s US Open outfits

One of the fans felt that Alcaraz’s fit looked exactly like that of a point guard in a basketball match. “All he needs is a number and the name on his back and he’s ready to be point guard.”

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However, another fan was highly critical of the Spaniard’s fit and had quite a strong opinion on it. “Tank tops are horrible, super anti-aesthetic.”

A fan felt that Nike could have done much better when it comes to Alcaraz’s outfit. “It looks like workout clothes. It’s fine that it’s not Wimbledon… but they could have done something better.”

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On the other hand, fans had a much better opinion about Sinner’s outfit. One fan felt that it would be great if Sinner could go on to win the US Open in this outfit. “PLEASEEE LET HIM WIN USO IN THIS.”

Another fan found Sinner’s outfit to be great and wanted to buy two pieces. “Absolutely sinnematic, I’ll take two please.”

However, there was also a fan who described Sinner’s kit to be “awful” and felt that no one would want to buy it. “Nike doing this kid bad with his awful kits. Really, who’d want to buy that 70s look.”

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With there still being almost a month until the US Open begins, it remains to be seen how Alcaraz and Sinner perform in the tournaments leading up to the final Grand Slam of the season.