“Take an Example” – Alexander Zverev Reacts to Arthur Fery and Pro-Fery Crowd After Wimbledon Win

Arthur Fery‘s heroic Wimbledon run was brought to an end by Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. The German secured his maiden entry into the SW19 final with a rampant 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and 14 minutes. Though the British hearts at the Centre Court were broken because of the result, they still cheered hard for Zverev as he put in one of his best performances of the tournament. And the German did take notice of that.

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“Yes, I know that 99.99% of this stadium was wanting Arthur (Fery) to win, but it was still such an incredible atmosphere, it was such a fair crowd as well, and I enjoyed every second of it,” he said during his post-match interview. “For me, I think a lot of stadiums and crowds in the world can take an example of this crowd, and I think it’s one of the best crowds to play tennis in front of.”

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Zverev was also not shy of praising Fery for his monumental run in the tournament, and stated that the youngster has the potential to achieve big things in the future.

“It was ok, I guess. No, it was amazing. To be honest, I have to give credit to two things. First of all, Arthur, I think he is going to be an unbelievable player. He is going to be a senior citizen on the tour because I think he is going to play for 15+ years, and he’s gonna have great results. I think this is just the beginning of his career, and I really think he’s going to do amazing things in this sport,” he added.

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Fery has pretty much made a name for himself at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. Having entered the tournament as a wildcard and World No. 114, it won’t be wrong to say that he wasn’t well-known before the tournament. But the 23-year-old defied the odds with remarkable victories over Zizou Bergs, Grigor Dimitrov and Flavio Cobolli. He had an amazing run to the semis, but Zverev proved to be just a step too far.

The first set was pretty evenly matched, as nothing could separate the two players. Zverev got the early break in the fourth game, but Fery responded immediately and broke back to level up the set. A tiebreaker would then ensue, but the German would prove to be too strong and not give away a single point to his opponent.

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Fery also made silly mistakes in the breaker and gave away a lousy point due to a double fault. Zverev clinched the breaker 7-0 to take a vital lead in the match. The second set would turn out to be one-sided as Zverev continued his momentum and raised the level of his game even further.

Imago Jul 6, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Zverev (GER) waves to the crowd after his match against Taylor Fritz (USA) (not pictured) on day 10 of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He got a double break over Fery and raced to a commanding 5-1 lead. He held his serve comfortably to take a two-set lead. Though Fery improved his game in the third set, Zverev would get the much-needed break at 2-2. The Brit would win his next two service games, but wouldn’t gain any breaks as the World No. 3 wrapped up the match in convincing fashion.

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The resounding victory saw Zverev join an elite list of German players. He just can’t stop achieving feats since the French Open and has continued his incredible form on the iconic grass-courts of London.

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Alexander Zverev joins the company of legendary German players

Zverev has become just the third German player after Boris Becker and Michael Stich to secure a place in the Wimbledon final. He hadn’t even come close to the stage before this year, and hadn’t gone past the fourth round.

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Wimbledon had been the Grand Slam where Zverev hadn’t been able to produce the results. But he has now overcome his woes and has been pretty convincing with his performances. He has dropped just two sets in the competition so far and will be aiming to continue this form in the final on Sunday.

Zverev will be up against either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final. Both players have reigned supreme over the German on numerous occasions. While Djokovic leads Zverev 9-5 in the H2H record, Sinner leads by 10-4 in comparison.

It will be a very hard final to call, no matter which one of the two comes up against Zverev. One thing that is for sure that it will be a match that no tennis fan would want to miss.