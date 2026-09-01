“Take Any Opportunities Away”- Serena Williams Explains US Open Singles Decision Amid Wildcard Debate

The six-time US Open champion, Serena Williams, waits out the singles opportunity at this year’s US Open. The 44-year-old, back in New York for the first time since 2022, explained in an interview with Good Morning America why she stayed out of the singles draw despite the USTA holding a wildcard that many assumed was hers for the taking.

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“I injured myself at Wimbledon and I just didn’t have time to recover, unfortunately,” she said, referring to the knee injury she suffered during her first round loss to Maya Joint in her singles comeback. “I just didn’t want to take any opportunities away from someone in terms of getting a wild card if I wasn’t able to compete in a way that I knew I could.” The final singles spot ultimately went to Sofia Kenin.

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“No, I probably will play. I have to,” she said, before adding a lighter note about her current level. “But after some of those returns, I think I need to play.” Asked whether fans might see her at another major, she left the possibility open, saying it was not something permanent but that she also wants her children to see her compete.

Imago August 17, 2026, Mason, Ohio, U.S: Serena Williams USA and Venus Williams USA on the bench between sets at MondayÃ s first round doubles match at the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center , Mason, Oh. Mason U.S – ZUMAs304 20260817_zaf_s304_018 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

She played the mixed doubles event, teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz, and the duo even went on to win their first-round match against Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool. They fell short against the runners-up Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli, but her stint in New York continues with her sister Venus in the women’s doubles – their first time together at a major since Serena’s retirement in 2022.

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Venus Williams draws backlash after another early exit

Unlike Serena, Venus Williams chose to take the singles wildcard, but once again her tournament did not last long. The 46-year-old lost 6-2, 7-6(6) to fellow American Sofia Kenin in a match that did not start until 12:13 a.m. Monday, the latest first ball ever struck in US Open history, pushed back by Novak Djokovic’s marathon five-set loss to Mariano Navone earlier in the evening. The loss marked Venus’ 15th consecutive singles loss on the tour, dating back to July last year.

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“It was extremely late. I’ve never played a match that late before,” she said. “It’s not ideal. I would have preferred something else. I think it wasn’t great for either of us. I definitely think there’s room for improvement there.”

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The result has revived a debate that had already been building before she took the court. Currently, ranked outside the top 600, Williams got her 12th wildcard of the season into this year’s main draw, a decision that had sparked a widespread argument about whether it was actually deserved.

Imago March 19, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: Venus Williams USA serves to Francesca Jones not pictured during the first round of the 2026 Miami Open presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAw109 20260319_fap_w109_012 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

The criticism only escalated after the match concluded as fans on the internet argued the spot should have been given to someone still chasing to secure a place in the rankings and prize money, instead of someone who hasn’t won a singles match on the tour in more than a year.

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Venus, for her part, did not sound interested in relitigating the decision. Asked about her singles future, she brushed the question aside entirely.

“I don’t think I should have to think about the future,” she said. “My mind is fully focused on that women’s doubles. So I’m going to recover from this completely insane evening and get ready for the next one.”

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The women’s doubles draw is yet to be announced, and hence their opponents are yet to be determined. But the sisters are expected to play on either September 3 or 4, will get the exact details in a few hours. The reunion will be the last glimpse of either sister in Flushing Meadows this fortnight.