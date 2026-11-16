Nikoloz Basilashvili had a message for a frustrated tennis bettor who blamed him for losing money. The Georgian recently found himself in an Instagram exchange after a user accused him of fixing matches throughout the 2026 season. Instead of ignoring the accusation, the former world No. 16 responded with a lengthy message that turned the focus towards gambling addiction and the responsibility that comes with placing bets.

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The exchange began when an Instagram user, @otueventus, commented on Basilashvili’s post: “So you can be here laughing after fixing a lot of matches this year to ruin my bets. How ridiculous!”

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“The saddest thing isn’t your comment. It’s the level of desperation you have to reach to come here and accuse someone simply because things didn’t go the way you wanted,” Basilashvili wrote.

He then made his position clear: “Gambling is a choice. You take a risk, and when it goes south, you take responsibility for it. But that requires a certain level of maturity, self-respect, and dignity.”

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The bettor’s frustration apparently came from a series of unsuccessful wagers involving Basilashvili’s matches. However, the Instagram exchange offered no evidence to support the match-fixing accusation. The 34-year-old also went beyond defending himself. He acknowledged that gambling addiction could destroy lives, cloud judgment, and turn frustration into bitterness.

“It can reduce a person to the point where insulting complete strangers feels easier than facing their own decisions,” he added. Basilashvili ended his response with a message of support: “I genuinely hope you find your way out of it.”

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The accusation came during a season in which Basilashvili has produced several notable results. He reached the semifinals of the Chengdu Open in September, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic, Botic van de Zandschulp, and Jenson Brooksby before losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He then enjoyed another strong run at the Almaty Open in October, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals to reach the championship match. Daniil Medvedev eventually stopped him in three sets, 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-3.

However, the latest accusation also touches on a sensitive chapter in Basilashvili’s career. In July 2022, German broadcaster ZDF published an investigation that named him and Aslan Karatsev in connection with alleged match-fixing activities involving their former coach, Yahor Yatsyk.

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The report raised questions about suspicious betting patterns surrounding a 2021 Wimbledon men’s doubles match involving Basilashvili and Radu Albot. Yatsyk was alleged to have approached players with offers to influence matches. Basilashvili strongly rejected the claims, describing the report as nonsense and pointing out that he had never been convicted of match-fixing.

Being named in an investigation or media report does not establish guilt, and the latest bettor has not presented evidence of manipulation involving Basilashvili’s 2026 matches. The ITIA also explains that unusual betting activity alone does not prove match-fixing. Such patterns can result from several factors, including player fitness, fatigue, form, and incorrectly set odds. A formal investigation requires further evidence before charges or sanctions can follow.

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Angry Gamblers Account for Growing Abuse Targeting Tennis Players

Basilashvili’s Instagram exchange reflects a much wider problem across professional tennis. A joint report published by the WTA and World Tennis on July 16, 2026, found that angry gamblers were responsible for 42% of all verified online abuse targeting players during the 2025 season. They also accounted for 59% of serious abuse, which included violent, sexual, racist, and targeted threats.

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The scale of the findings was striking. Researchers analyzed more than 1.2 million posts and comments across social media platforms during 2025. They identified over 12,000 abusive posts, with 3,726 classified as serious abuse. The report also revealed that 35 accounts linked to 12 individuals were escalated to law enforcement agencies.

The findings followed an earlier report covering the 2024 season. At that time, angry gamblers accounted for 40% of detected abuse and 77% of direct abusive messages received by players. The WTA and ITF had identified 458 players who were targeted with direct abuse or threats during that period.

The governing bodies have since called for greater cooperation from social media platforms, law enforcement agencies, and the gambling industry to tackle the problem. The latest report also highlighted progress, with 89% of accounts responsible for serious abuse in 2024 not reappearing in 2025.

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Basilashvili’s response therefore arrives amid growing concern about the abuse players face after bettors lose money. His exchange began with an accusation over failed wagers, but his final message raised a broader issue: players should not have to face personal attacks because someone else’s betting decisions did not work out.