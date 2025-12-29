Taylor Fritz Backed to Break 23-Year American Curse in a Bold Grand Prophecy by Roger Federer’s Ex-Coach

For nearly 23 years, American men’s tennis has been searching for its next Grand Slam champion after Andy Roddick. Could Taylor Fritz be it? This year, his best run came on the grass at Wimbledon, where he powered his way into the semifinals, and he followed that up with a solid quarterfinal showing at the US Open. But according to one of the sport’s most respected coaches, Fritz is finally ready to end the drought.

Tennis Channel gathered its United Cup analysts and editors to tackle the biggest question heading into the new season: Which player will win their first Grand Slam title in 2026? “I’ve got to go with my guy Taylor Fritz,” said Paul Annacone, Roger Federer’s ex-coach and Taylor Fritz’s current advisor. “The American looks to be getting more and more comfortable at the top, so if he stays healthy, I see him in the winners circle!” he said.

With a direct view into how Fritz trains and prepares as his strategic advisor, Annacone’s belief is more than just your average prediction or guess. But he isn’t the only one who’s been praising the 28-year-old. Even journalist Jon Wertheim, who spoke about Fritz on the “Served with Andy Roddick” podcast a few days ago, gave a glowing review.

“He’s still a top-six player, but I think in a weird way, he sort of changed his standing in the tennis world,” said Wertheim. “Having strong, informed, intelligent opinions, I realize, doesn’t buy you ranking points, but I think, sort of, as a composite Taylor Fritz in a weird way was a revelation this year.”

While Wertheim also acknowledged that 2025 may not have been a traditional breakthrough year in terms of Grand Slam success, he stressed that it was still a defining season. And it indeed was.

Taylor Fritz won four titles, including the United Cup with Team USA, the BOSS Open, the Eastbourne Open, and the Laver Cup with Team World. He also finished runner-up at the Japan Open and reached the semifinals in Miami and Canada, proving his consistency at the highest level

And it’s not just Annacone who believes in him, as Coco Gauff’s former coach Brad Gilbert has also praised Fritz’s evolution, offering his own breakdown of the American’s progress in recent months.

Taylor Fritz stuns Brad Gilbert with his remarkable rise

Brad Gilbert placed Taylor Fritz just behind the very top of the men’s game, making it clear how highly he rates the American. He said “The tier that Alcaraz and Sinner are on, they’re on their own island. Then, you know, Djoker, who plays a limited schedule, the next one is Fritz and Shelton.”

Gilbert noted that Fritz’s consistency has impressed him, saying he’s been “top five almost now” for three straight years and comparing his reliability to players like David Ferrer and Tomáš Berdych.

He further stressed that Taylor Fritz has “willed himself into being a great player,” pointing out that staying healthy and showing up week after week is often the hardest part of the sport. According to Gilbert, Fritz’s ability to stay available has allowed his results to speak for themselves.

That consistency will now be under the spotlight at the United Cup from January 2 to January 11, where 18 nations will compete in the mixed-team event. With multiple top-10 players in the field, Taylor Fritz’s performances will draw plenty of attention as fans watch to see if he can continue proving he belongs among tennis’s elite.