Taylor Fritz Gets Slapped in Japan After Girlfriend Plans Bold Surprise

Taylor Fritz thought he was in for a calm, cozy night in Tokyo – a simple off-season date with his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, after a long year on the ATP Tour. The neon-lit streets of Tokyo were buzzing, the air crisp, and Fritz, like any trusting boyfriend, followed Morgan without a hint of suspicion. After all, a bar in Tokyo? Sounds normal enough. But little did he know, Morgan had crafted a plot twist worthy of a travel-comedy series.

As the couple stepped through the doors of what Fritz assumed was an ordinary bar, he froze. Instead of soft music and dim lights, he was greeted by the sight of towering, muscular women flexing proudly, patrons cheering, and an atmosphere that could rival a pro-wrestling weigh-in. This wasn’t just any spot – it was Tokyo’s famous ‘muscle girl‘ bar. Morgan’s face lit up with mischief. Fritz’s face lit up with immediate confusion. She recently shared a video clip on her IG handle with the caption, “(dw they loved it 🫠).” In the video, Fritz looked a bit amused when he was lifted off the ground by a muscular bartender quite effortlessly in her arms.

But the moment the internet can’t get enough came right after. “telling our boyfriends we’re going to a ‘bar‘ in tokyo, but it’s actually the muscle girl bar.” Her playful caption didn’t quite give a hint about what was waiting for her partner, Taylor Fritz. Still holding court in the middle of the bar, the same bartender gently – but theatrically – delivered a playful slap to Fritz’s cheek. Looking at his expression after that, one thing I can say is that it was definitely not a light slap, but a really tight one…

But Fritz, now fully aware he’d been set up, could only shake his head and laugh along. For a player who has spent the season battling the world’s toughest opponents, it turns out his most unexpected challenge came off the court – courtesy of his girlfriend and a Tokyo bartender built like a superhero. However, talking about challenges, well, Morgan Riddle really got off to a challenging start to this trip. How?

Just a few days ago, “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” shared a screenshot of her search history, and it clearly suggested that she had perhaps suffered from food poisoning that required medical attention. She even added a sarcastic caption to it. “Japan has been great so far.” But this wasn’t the first time she had traveled to the ‘Land of the Rising Sun.‘ Riddle loves traveling with Taylor Fritz during the Tour, and she visited this beautiful country last year, also during the Tokyo Open.

Looking at their lovely chemistry makes fans perhaps wonder how long she has been with Fritz, though, and how they met each other. Well, we get you covered, but before that, let’s check out some of the reactions that have come in on their recent trip to Japan.

Tennis world reacts to Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend’s Japan trip

Taylor Fritz thought he was simply signing up for a peaceful off-season getaway in Tokyo with his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. But somewhere between the bright city lights and Morgan’s mischievous grin, the tennis star unknowingly became the main character of a video that would send the entire tennis world into hysterics.

After seeing Fritz getting playfully slapped, Jessica Pegula commented, “This is incredible lol.” Madison Keys also chimed in. “I’m crying. This is so good. Even Asia Muhammed couldn’t hold her laughter. “Hahahhahah.” Even Desirae Krawczyk commented on that post. For a community used to high-stakes tiebreaks and nail-biting rallies, this unexpected Tokyo adventure was a refreshing, comedic break.

Morgan Riddle even received a special request from Grigor Dimitrov’s girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez. After seeing a post where Riddle was seen feeding food to deer, she wrote, “Bring me one,” perhaps referring to the beautiful animal.

However, the most interesting comment about their trip came from renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg. He dropped a very interesting comment on the reel featuring their recent visit to the muscle girl bar. “Hard to overstate how much more enjoyable of an off-season this Fritz Tokyo trip looks like than all those Maldives pilgrims.”

Now, coming to the chemistry between Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, well, they’ve been dating each other since 2020. The couple first met on Raya, a members-only dating app. During a previous interview with People magazine, Riddle spoke about their relationship, which consists of a lot of traveling to different places.

“We travel so well together, which people always ask me, ‘How do you guys spend that much time in a hotel room together without wanting to rip each other’s heads off? But we get along really well, which is why I think we’ve been able to make it work the last couple of years.”

Even Taylor Fritz has time and again highlighted how Morgan Riddle’s presence has helped him stay focused, be healthier, and push for further excellence in life. What are your thoughts on this beautiful couple?