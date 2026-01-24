Taylor Fritz Issues Worrying Injury Update After Defeating Stan Wawrinka: “Feels Pretty Bad”

Despite arriving in Australia with knee tendonitis, Taylor Fritz hasn’t let it slow him down. He battled past both Valentin Royer and Vit Kopriva before knocking out heavy fan favorite Stan Wawrinka, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the fourth round. But after the grind of that match, Fritz offered a concerning update about his fitness.

In his post-match press conference, Taylor Fritz was asked about his physical condition and if there’s anything he could still improve. “Maybe there are still some body concerns after this match,” Fritz admitted, before adding, “but I think overall the level is not bad. I can work with a lot of the things I’m doing on the court this week.”

Since he came into the Australian Open already dealing with an injury, one reporter went a step further and asked whether he felt healthy enough to actually win the tournament. That’s when Fritz opened up and honestly spoke about how his body is really feeling.“To be honest, today wasn’t a great day for me physically,” he said.

“The other day I was starting to feel really confident, maybe even overconfident about my knee. But right now it feels pretty bad, and it didn’t feel great during the match either,” the 28-year-old revealed.

Regardless, Fritz gave a gritty performance, even while not feeling 100 percent. Wawrinka shook off a tight first-set tiebreak loss and rolled through the second, but then dropped the third set before taking a medical timeout. After that, the Swiss veteran struggled at times to keep up the same pressure.

Fritz took control in the fourth set and didn’t look back. He held off a late surge that included some blistering one-handed backhands from Wawrinka, eventually sealing the win and setting up a fourth-round clash with fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the quarterfinals.

“It was a really tough match, the environment as well,” Fritz said afterwards, reflecting on the battle against the crowd favorite.

