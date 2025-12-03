Taylor Fritz Leaves Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Far Behind in Coveted Record

Taylor Fritz wrapped up his 2025 ATP Tour season at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, finishing the year ranked world number 6th. The American bowed out in the round-robin stage after losing his final match to Alex de Minaur. Yet, it’s been a stellar year, with multiple titles under his belt. And now, Fritz has firmly established himself as a serious contender, even surpassing Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in one key area.

Of all ATP Tour players, Taylor Fritz has shown one of the strongest and most reliable serves. Fritz finished the year as the ace leader on the entire Tour. He struck 867 aces across 74 matches, a number far higher than anyone else.

On hard courts, Taylor stayed dominant with 585 aces in 52 matches, added 53 aces across 7 clay-court matches, and delivered 229 aces in 15 grass-court outings.

Carlos Alcaraz, who played 80 matches, hit 463 aces. Jannik Sinner, who served a three-month ban due to an alleged doping controversy this year, hit 405 aces in 64 matches. Their numbers highlight how far ahead Fritz stands.

Reilly Opelka finished second with 790 aces. His total is even more impressive because he played only 49 matches. He spent most of the last 18 months recovering from injury, yet still came close to Fritz’s tally. On a per-match basis, Opelka led the Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was next, and he played the same number of matches as Fritz since he qualified for the ATP Finals. Over 74 matches, the Canadian hit 783 aces. After him came Jakub Mensik with 679 aces in 50 matches and Alexander Bublik with 674 in 58 matches.

One surprising name lower down the list is Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Despite being labelled a “Serve Bot” for his famous power and precision, he placed only seventh. His total sits behind Opelka’s, who is seen as a more accurate reflection of that near-untouchable serving style long associated with John Isner and Nick Kyrgios.

Ben Shelton, who also relies heavily on his serve, ranked above Mpetshi Perricard with 607 aces in 64 matches. But the comparison is not entirely fair, as Mpetshi Perricard played fewer matches than even Opelka.

Further down the rankings are several other notable names. Jack Draper hit 325 aces across 39 matches. Casper Ruud delivered 313 aces in 53 matches. Lorenzo Musetti and Alex de Minaur, who both qualified for the Year-End Finals, were placed 39th and 40th.

And while Taylor Fritz has dominated the headlines with his ace totals on the ATP Tour, the WTA spotlight belongs to Elena Rybakina, who has also made waves with her own impressive serving statistics this season.

Elena Rybakina surpasses all rivals as 2025’s ace leader

As the 2025 WTA season concluded, Elena Rybakina emerged as the tour’s leading ace server, finishing firmly on top. Her powerful serve earned her the title of this year’s “Ace Queen.”

She hit 516 aces, far more than any other player. Behind her were Linda Noskova with 373, Clara Tauson with 358, Ekaterina Alexandrova with 339, and Naomi Osaka with 307. Fun fact: Rybakina was the only woman to cross 500 aces this season.

This achievement also placed her in rare company. Rybakina became the first woman in nine years to pass 500 aces in a single season. The last to do it was Karolina Pliskova, who hit 517 in 2015 and 530 in 2016.

What set Rybakina apart this year was her steady level of serving. Her serve also carried her to a strong 59-19 season record and a perfect run at the WTA Finals.

For Rybakina, this year also marked an important personal milestone. It was the second time she finished as the No. 1 ace leader, the first being in 2020.

With both the ATP and WTA ace leaderboards now clear, the serving power of the top players has been fully showcased.

And as the 2026 season approaches, the big question remains: who will top the lists next year on the men’s and women’s sides? Share your picks in the comments below!