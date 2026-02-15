Taylor Fritz Makes Feelings Clear Amid Backlash Over Injury Decisions: “I’d Be Annoyed Too”

Taylor Fritz battled past Marin Cilic 7-6, 7-6 to power into the Dallas Open final with grit and composure. The World No. 7 now prepares for an all-American showdown against Ben Shelton on Sunday night. Amid the momentum, Fritz has also broken his silence, addressing harsh criticism about competing while injured.

Reflecting on past decisions at his post-match interview, Fritz said, “I think there are times where it’s been completely valid. Looking back, I had an oblique injury right around this time last year. It happened after the Australian Open, and I should not have played”.

He acknowledged that he has made mistakes when managing injuries. Fans had questioned his decision to compete despite physical issues. Responding to that, he said, “There have been times, for sure, when I’ve made the wrong call with it. I think the main concern, obviously, for a long time has been my knee.”

The World No. 7 explained that his knee condition requires careful management. He said it is not something that improves with complete rest.

“It’s not something that gets better with a lot of stentitis. You need to just work through it. So I trust my physio, and we think the knee can get better while I’m still playing tournaments if it’s something I can play through.”

Fritz also shared his current physical status during the Dallas Open. He believes his movement has improved throughout the week. That gave him the confidence to continue competing.

“I think I’m moving really well in the court this week. I don’t think it’s something that’s hindering me this week, so I feel good about that decision,” he added.

At the same time, Fritz showed understanding toward concerned fans.

“And yeah, the other stuff I feel like I could play through, and it’s noted. I think I’d be annoyed, too, as a fan, just probably seeing someone who should probably just pull out. It seems like they’re always in here,” Fritz concluded.

Despite reaching the final, there were moments when Fritz looked fatigued on court. His heavy schedule has also raised concerns about long-term fitness. The physical demands remain high.

Last year, only five ATP players competed in more matches than Fritz in 2025. However, it’s not just the workload, but the intensity that draws concern.

Even tennis analyst David Law highlighted the issue on the Tennis Podcast.

He said, “I listened to all the press conferences the other morning, and Fritz was talking quite worryingly I thought about tendonitis in his knees and saying that he now can’t play consecutive days without quite a lot of pain, like really being impeded and not being able to quite push off and I guess be as explosive as he wants to be.”

And as Fritz prepares for the Dallas final, he continues to be transparent about his physical challenges.

Taylor Fritz blames the short offseason for the rising injury crisis

Taylor Fritz began the 2026 season under physical strain. A knee injury affected his movement during the United Cup. He looked uncomfortable and limited on the court.

By the Australian Open, Fritz appeared sharper and more confident. He managed two tight sets before pulling away against an unseeded French opponent in the first round. His level looked improved in Melbourne.

However, his run did not last deep into the tournament. Fritz fell in the fourth round to Lorenzo Musetti while struggling with knee and abdominal injuries. The early finish added to a difficult start to the season.

When asked about the growing number of injuries at the Australian Open, Fritz spoke about the short break between seasons. He suggested the calendar may not allow enough recovery time. His response carried a hint of frustration.

“Maybe the season is too long, I don’t know,” Fritz said sarcastically. “Maybe four weeks isn’t enough to fully get healthy from all injuries.”

He explained the challenge of balancing recovery and preparation. Players must heal while also staying match-ready. That balance is difficult to achieve in a short window.

“I think I laid a lot of groundwork in the off-season to get healthy. But at the same time, the off-season is so short, you need to be like training hard in the off-season, or else you come into the year feeling like you’ve not played enough matches or had enough time on court, which is very much how I feel.”

In the same tournament, Taylor Fritz defeated fan favorite Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round. It was a hard-fought match that tested his physical strength. He showed resilience despite the tough battle.

However, after the match, Fritz spoke about his condition in the press conference. He admitted there were still some physical concerns. “Maybe there are still some body concerns after this match,” Fritz admitted.

Despite that, he remained positive about his performance level. He believes his game is in a workable place. “But I think overall the level is not bad. I can work with a lot of the things I’m doing on the court this week.”

Now, Fritz prepares for the Dallas Open final, where both players are chasing their first title of the season. The match also offers valuable ATP points to strengthen their top-10 positions.

Their H2H record stands at 1-1, both matches played on hard courts at Masters 1000 events. Shelton won their most recent meeting in the 2025 Canada Open semifinal.

The Dallas final now gives Fritz a chance to respond.