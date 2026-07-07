Taylor Fritz Pulls Off Surprise Theft After Wimbledon Win, Leaving Commentators Speechless

Taylor Fritz‘s win over Alexander Bublik was straight-up business, but what he did straight after it was anything but serious. After his 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 win, he was seen slyly making a theft, which even made the commentators chuckle.

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“What’s going on here? He’s nicking all the stuff,” one commentator said as Fritz kept loading up, prompting another to jump in with mock outrage. “Hey! Can’t be doing that. It looks like Santa Claus,” they added, comparing the haul in his arms to an overstuffed sack.

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The commentary team even joked about informing the authorities about this. “I’m going to report him for that. What’s the telephone number of the local nick?” one of them said, clearly enjoying the spectacle as much as viewers were.

Fritz himself addressed the moment in his on-court interview after the interviewer noted in the on-court interview that taking bottles is a rare sight, as players usually take towels after the matches. To this, Fritz replied cheekily: “I stole enough towels in the first three rounds, so I’m good now.”

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Rather than stopping at his own haul, Fritz kept going, clearly working through a list of requests from teammates or friends back at the hotel. “He doesn’t just steal for himself. He steals to order,” the commentator said, watching in disbelief as Fritz methodically kept adding to the pile. It was less a random grab and more a fully organized operation, which even the crowd got a chance to enjoy.

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Taylor Fritz is by no means the first player to take the freebies at Wimbledon for granted, and the towel comment is a reference to one of the more popular of the unofficial traditions. Iga Swiatek has made no secret about her “towel thief” nickname since admitting in her interview that she took the towels home during her run last year. Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and the two Williams sisters have all confessed to stealing towels as keepsakes.

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Wimbledon hands out more than 6,000 of them each year, and by most estimates, only around a quarter ever make it back to the laundry, a quiet acknowledgement from organizers that the tradition, however unofficial, is not going away any time soon. Against that backdrop, Fritz’s decision to skip the towels entirely and go straight for the drinks instead reads as a small twist on a running joke the tour clearly enjoys leaning into.

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Fritz’s Comfort on Grass Keeps Building Toward a Deeper Run

The win over Bublik was about more than good comic timing, though. This marked Fritz’s fourth Wimbledon quarter-final appearance in five years, highlighting his consistent performance on grass courts in the men’s singles. It took him just one hour and 41 minutes to guide Bublik off the court, as he recorded 23 aces with an 89 percent success rate on first serves.

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The American has secured 47 grass-court victories since 2020 and even reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, improving his grass-court record to 34-6 over the last three seasons.

Imago Taylor Fritz during his third round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 5, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 04 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15384469fj

He now moves on to face the winner of the clash between second seed Alexander Zverev and 13th seed Jiri Lehecka. Most likely, the German will advance to the next round as he is leading the match in two sets.

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That matchup lies heavily in favor of the American. They both have met 15 times in their career, with Fritz leading the head-to-head with a 10-5 record. Both players recently met at the semifinals of Halle, where Fritz clinched the match in 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5. Additionally, grass is not the most comfortable surface for Sascha, as he also happens to be allergic to the surface.

The confidence Zverev is carrying from the French Open win cannot be discounted, which he is showing at this year’s SW19. It will be one of the matchups to look out for in the last eight.