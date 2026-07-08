Taylor Fritz Raises Fresh Injury Concern During Wimbledon Battle With Alexander Zverev

Before the clay swing began, Taylor Fritz had already stepped away from the tour to heal his knee tendinitis. The issue had lingered for some time, though after beating Patrick Kypson at SW19, he said his knee had ‘held up well’ on grass until now. But that hope took another hit against Alexander Zverev now, as the lingering issue once again came back to haunt him.

During the second set, with him trailing 2-1, Fritz took a medical timeout for his knee. He looked visibly tense as tournament officials examined the issue.

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This is a developing story…