Taylor Fritz Rejects $156,000 ATP Finals Opportunity Despite Easy Route to Turin

Despite failing to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time since 2024, Taylor Fritz made sure to end his season on a high. He recently clinched his second title of the year at the Stockholm Open, defeating Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 in the final. Though it was indeed a great way to end the season, it turns out that Fritz could have had the opportunity to play at the ATP Finals as well. However, he has surprisingly turned it down.

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Having finished 11th in the race to the ATP Finals, Fritz could have entered the tournament as the second alternate alongside Alex de Minaur. All he needed to do was travel from Stockholm to Turin. But the American rejected the offer and decided to go on a vacation instead. By doing this, he let go of a $156,000 guaranteed payday, which he would have received without even being called upon to play.

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Being an alternate for the tournament is a lucrative position. The players must simply remain available to fill in if required and support the event’s practice arrangements. They do not even need to compete to receive the guaranteed prize money. While Fritz’s decision may appear to be surprising at first, there is no doubt that he has had quite a grueling season.

The 29-year-old finished the season with a win-loss record of 46-22. His fitness was severely affected by knee tendinitis during the first half of the season. This led to him not playing for almost the entirety of April and May. Fritz wasn’t at his physical best even after he made his return at the Geneva Open, and it took him some time to get back into his groove.

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Fortunately for him, his fitness improved in the second half of the year. This resulted in him regularly participating in tournaments, and it also brought an improvement in his form. Fritz was in contention for the ATP Finals until the Paris Masters. He needed to reach the final in order to make the cut, but bowed out in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz.

Zuma November 3, 2026, Nanterre, France, France: Taylor FRITZ of United States looks dejected during the second day of the Rolex Paris Masters 1000 tennis tournament at Plenitude Arena on November 03, 2026 in Nanterre near Paris, France. Nanterre France – ZUMAm308 20261103_zsp_m308_077 Copyright: xMatthieuxMirvillex

This defeat was a major disappointment for Fritz, as he even had the match point at one stage. But Alcaraz made an astonishing comeback and recorded a dramatic 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 victory. This result eliminated Fritz from the race to the ATP Finals as Rafael Jodar clinched the final spot.

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Fritz will be in action at the Six Kings Slam next, which is an exhibition event held in Riyadh. It will be played from December 27 to 30 and will feature five other top players from the ATP circuit. This includes Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Alex de Minaur.

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Coming back, while the American may have turned down the offer to be the second alternate at the year-end tournament, the ATP has already found his replacement. Notably, he will be replaced by a player who finished 17th in the race to the event.

Felix Auger-Aliassime gets the unexpected opportunity to be an alternate at the ATP Finals

Auger-Aliassime will be travelling to Turin despite not even reaching close to qualifying for the tournament. Surprisingly, several players ahead of the Canadian declined the opportunity, and he has now been handed the opportunity to return to the ATP Finals.

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Auger-Aliassime hasn’t competed on the Tour since the Shanghai Masters in October. He retired while trailing Casper Ruud 5-2 in the Round of 16 due to a knee injury. Physical problems led to him ending his season early, but he may now find himself back on the court again at the ATP Finals.

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The 26-year-old does have experience playing in the year-end tournament. He qualified for the event last year, defeating both Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev to reach the semifinals. But he was eventually eliminated by Alcaraz.

With de Minaur being the primary alternate player, it is unlikely that Auger-Aliassime will get the chance to play in Turin this year. But what he will get is an easy $156,000 payday, and he definitely wouldn’t mind that.