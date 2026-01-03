Taylor Fritz Smashes Racket in Anger as Injury Concerns Force Shocking Defeat at United Cup

Taylor Fritz losing his cool on court is nothing new for tennis fans. Last season, he famously snapped his racket after a tough Canadian Open semifinal loss to fellow American Ben Shelton, a match where Shelton’s relentless aggression flipped the script on Fritz, who had barely been broken in the rounds before. Now, it’s happened again, as the world No. 6 smashed his racket in frustration during a shocking defeat at the United Cup, with injury concerns clearly weighing on him.

Meanwhile, world No. 45 Sebastian Baez kicked off his season in style at the United Cup in Perth. The Argentine stunned Fritz at RAC Arena with a gritty 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win in a match full of momentum swings. While it seemed like Taylor Fritz was celebrating early, the next moment he lost the game. Why?

For those who don’t know, Taylor Fritz has been dealing with knee tendonitis while leading Team USA at the United Cup. The injury has clearly been a lingering concern, hanging over his performances as the new season gets underway. Despite the physical challenges, the match itself turned into a battle.

Baez showed resilience, rallying from a set down to secure a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory in two hours and 33 minutes. The difference came down to the big moments, where Baez won the pivotal points and edged ahead by just one point overall.

Fritz did plenty of things right, especially on serve. He blasted 23 aces and was dominant behind his first delivery, often putting Baez on the defensive. However, his second serve proved costly, as he was broken four times and struggled to protect himself once rallies extended.

Baez, on the other hand, stayed steady under pressure. Serving at 75 percent, the Argentine saved eight of 11 break points and consistently held his nerve when Fritz threatened. Even when the American applied pressure early, Baez refused to fade.

The opening set belonged to Fritz, who served efficiently and controlled the tempo. He pushed hard on return at 5-4, forced an error, and closed the set with a break at love in just 38 minutes. But as the match wore on, Baez’s persistence paid off, allowing him to flip the script and finish the comeback.

