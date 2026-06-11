Taylor Fritz’s Ex-Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Sets Bold Relationship Rule After Recent Split

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle were one of the most highly followed tennis couples in recent years. Seeing the two together was a common theme at most major tennis events, including the Grand Slams. However, the relationship ended this April after almost six years. After their breakup, Riddle recently opened up about her life post-her relationships and listed out a few mandatory traits she would be looking for in her next partner. One of those, however, is bound to dampen the moods of fans who might have been hoping the tennis couple would get back together.

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“I’ll never date an athlete again”, Riddle was quite adamant in her confession during her interview with Elle. She did mention that there were some other possible traits that she would look for in an ideal partner: “I made, like, a 33-point non-negotiables list for [my next relationship]. It has basic things like political alignment, shared life goals, intellectual intimacy, no sports betting or gambling, which only makes my life happier,” she said.

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She did clarify that the relationship with Fritz ended on good terms and that is what she wanted to convey on social media. Rather than doing a formal declaration of the break-up, Riddle opted for the chic way of announcing her breakup: clicking a selfie while wearing a shirt that had “world’s best ex-girlfriend” over it.

Riddle and Fritz started dating during the pandemic in 2020, and once the ATP Tour resumed in 2021, she was a constant presence in Fritz’s box at all the main events. The two were the center of attention in the Netflix series released in 2023, making the couple household names among the tennis community. The American tennis star was thankful for all the support he received from Riddle, expressing his gratitude in a 2023 People interview.

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During her stay as a WAG in the tennis world, Riddle gradually carved out a niche for herself. In a unique attempt to blend tennis and fashion, Riddle began creating social media content highlighting the outfits she wore to each tennis event, which were tailored to look appropriate for that event. Her following increased manifold, so much so that Wimbledon reached out to her to host a short series titled “Wimbledon Threads.”

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Despite the breakup, it is clear to everyone that Fritz achieved some of his best career milestones while in the relationship with Riddle, as the ATP Pro himself admitted in an interview last year.

“There’s a Obvious Correlation”- Taylor Fritz Gave Riddle the Credit for His Success While They Were Together

Fritz was not hesitant in admitting that some of his best years on the Tour came during his relationship with Riddle. At last year’s Wimbledon, the ATP star spoke about the importance of having someone in his corner who would be a driving force and help him maintain a singular focus.

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“There’s an obvious correlation between my results and ranking and the time we’ve been together,” Fritz admitted after one of his victories at Wimbledon last year.

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Fritz’s arguments hold merit, as he had one of his biggest career successes early in his relationship when he won the Indian Wells title in 2022, beating Rafael Nadal in the final. Fritz played in that final with an injury and, after winning, celebrated his victory with Riddle on the court.

Then in 2024, the American took another major step in his career, reaching his maiden Major final at the US Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. Even last year, Fritz had a breakthrough at Wimbledon, making his first semifinal run in London for the first time.

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Fritz’s talk about “correlation” seems even more justified, given that the American has struggled this season. His Grand Slam results have been poor, having a third-round exit at the Australian Open and an opening-round loss at the French Open. He is slated to begin his grass-court season at Stuttgart, where he will open his campaign against Martin Landaluce.