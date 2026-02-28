Taylor Townsend Admits There Is More to Coaching Split After Major Austin Win: “An Unfortunate Situation”

US Open – Fourth Round Taylor Townsend USA during her fourth round match at the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 31, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

US Open – Fourth Round Taylor Townsend USA during her fourth round match at the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 31, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

In December 2025, Taylor Townsend stunned the tennis world by parting ways with longtime coach John Williams, ending a partnership that had fueled remarkable success. Now, as she surges into her first WTA singles semifinal in Austin, she commands fresh momentum. With poise and candor, she has begun revealing the unfortunate circumstances behind the split.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After defeating Rebeka Masarova in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 event in Austin, Taylor Townsend addressed questions about her coaching split.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was an unfortunate situation. I’m not really ready to disclose the details as to exactly what happened. I will, when I’m ready, but right now, I don’t really feel like that’s something I need to talk about, especially while I’m competing.” Her focus, she said, remains on tennis.

“And I feel like that’s something personal to me that I want to share my way, and in my own time, and so you’ll know.” She did not allow the topic to distract her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Taylor Townsend of USA prepares to serve during the Womens 1st round match against Haley Baptiste of USA on day X of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, January 18, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20260118171248393178

News of her split from longtime coach John Williams surfaced last December. They had worked together since 2021. Their partnership produced some of the best results of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Under Williams, Townsend won two Grand Slam doubles titles. She claimed the Wimbledon crown in 2024 and the Australian Open title in 2025 with Kateřina Siniaková. She also became the first mother to reach World No. 1 in WTA doubles history.

Williams also guided her to the round of 16 at the 2025 US Open in singles. That run matched her deepest Grand Slam singles result from 2019 in New York. Their success together was significant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the surprising split, Townsend has yet to name a full-time coaching replacement. However, after advancing to the quarterfinals in Austin, she lightheartedly joked that her four-year-old son, Adyn, now serves as her coach and even thanked him during her on-court interview.

“Having a four-year-old as my coach, I think, is working pretty well so far. ‘Thanks coach AJ!’ I was going over there, and he was like, ‘Hey mom, just hit the ball to the open spot.’ I was like, ‘Got it.’ I love listening to people who don’t really know about tennis that much because it’s so simple, and sometimes as pros we overcomplicate things, and he just said at 4 just hit it where she’s not, and I was like, ‘Oh okay, let me try that,’” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Townsend prepares to face Ashlyn Krueger for a place in the final. Before that challenge, she expressed joy at reaching her first WTA singles semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Townsend reacts after reaching the Austin semifinals

Taylor Townsend had previously reached two WTA singles quarterfinals. She lost both in tight two-set matches. Those defeats came in Toronto in 2024 to Emma Navarro and in Washington, D.C. in 2025 to Leylah Fernandez.

This time, things changed in Austin. Townsend reached the first WTA singles semifinal of her career. She fought back from a set down to defeat Rebeka Masarova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

At the start, she looked in control. She raced to a 5-2 lead in the first set. It seemed she would close it out quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Masarova responded strongly. The 6’1” Swiss player won five straight games. She stole the first set and shifted the pressure.

From that point, Townsend raised her level. She held serve firmly and did not drop it again. She saved all five break points she faced in the final two sets.

She also attacked Masarova’s serve. Townsend broke her opponent twice in each of the next two sets. After two hours and 20 minutes, she sealed the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the match point, she shared a warm moment. She went straight to embrace her four-year-old son, Adyn, in the stands. It was a personal and emotional scene.

Later, she reflected on the victory. “It means a lot to me, especially to be able to fight in between the ears. That’s never easy. I’ve had a ton of matches in that way and in that fashion where it’s just been all in my head, and I haven’t been able to get through that, or sometimes I have, but this was just different. It just felt different.”

Now, she awaits her semifinal opponent. She will face Ashlyn Krueger in their first meeting. The question remains whether a coachless Townsend can keep the momentum and reach her first WTA singles final.