Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova’s Mid-Match Concern Draws Frustration From Opponent

Injuries have long shaped tennis outcomes, as seen when Naomi Osaka withdrew in Auckland 2025, and Jessica Pegula exited the 2024 WTA Finals mid-tournament. But at the Madrid Open doubles final, tension escalated as delays clouded a similar moment. With Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova facing Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, frustration spilled over, exposing cracks in handling critical situations.

On the clay at the Madrid Open, the doubles final took a tense turn when Katerina Siniakova twisted her left knee while chasing a ball. The incident happened suddenly, and she was seen grimacing as the discomfort became clear at that point.

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Concerns grew in the second set as Siniakova requested an injury timeout following the awkward movement on the clay surface. Medical staff quickly stepped in and wrapped her quad tightly to provide stability and prevent further strain.

Although the injury looked troubling, she managed to continue playing without any major limitation in her movement for the rest of the match. Even so, her physical condition remains under close watch heading into the upcoming tournaments.

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Across the net, Mirra Andreeva was clearly unhappy with how long the physio evaluation took during that stoppage. Despite the interruption, Siniakova and Taylor Townsend regained their focus and took control of the contest. They defeated Andreeva and Diana Shnaider 7-6 (2), 6-2 in one hour and 29 minutes on Sunday to win the Madrid title.

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The victory marked their third consecutive WTA 1000 triumph, following their titles at Indian Wells and Miami during the Sunshine Double. It also became their sixth title together as a pair, including four at the WTA 1000 level and two Grand Slam championships.

Already recognized as one of the strongest doubles teams, they have now extended their winning streak to 15 matches. That run will push them back to the top of the rankings, with Siniakova moving to World No. 1 and Townsend rising to No. 2.

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For Siniakova, this milestone marks her 181st week as World No. 1, placing her third on the all-time list. With her 36th doubles title, she has now matched Sara Errani and Hsieh Su-wei for the most among active players.

Townsend has also been in exceptional form, capturing four consecutive titles, including her win in Austin earlier this year. Her 2026 record now stands at 21-1, with her only loss coming in the Australian Open quarterfinals alongside Siniakova. The former World No. 1 now holds 15 doubles titles, reinforcing her status among the elite.

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While their performance on court remained sharp and dominant, their emotions after the win reflected just how meaningful this victory was.

Taylor Townsend praises Katerina Siniakova for her doubles brilliance

Katerina Siniakova added another milestone in Madrid, as her second title there strengthened an already remarkable doubles résumé. She owns 10 Grand Slam doubles titles, along with a Grand Slam title in mixed doubles and Olympic gold medals in both doubles and mixed doubles.

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Her résumé also features a WTA Finals crown and nine WTA 1000 titles, confirming her dominance at the highest level. On the other side, Taylor Townsend has built an equally strong career in doubles competition.

She is a Wimbledon and Australian Open doubles champion and has reached five Grand Slam finals across doubles and mixed doubles. Out of her 15 career titles, five have come at the WTA 1000 level, underlining her consistency on the big stage.

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And after the match, Townsend openly praised her partner, especially for her resilience during a physically challenging contest.

“You’re the best to ever do it,” Townsend said. “And I’m honored to be on the same side as you and to continue to make history with you. I don’t think there’s anyone who’s going to catch you, even me, but I’m happy to be able to do it with you, and not only call you a partner, but a friend as well.”

The partnership between Siniakova and Townsend continues to produce consistent success, especially in high-pressure finals. They now hold a perfect 4-0 record in WTA 1000 finals, a statistic that highlights their ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

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Looking ahead, the pair will have another opportunity to extend their winning run at the Italian Masters in Rome. With momentum firmly on their side, they will be chasing a fourth consecutive WTA 1000 title before heading into the French Open.

Whether they can maintain this level and secure another title in Rome remains an open question, but their current form makes them one of the favorites.