Taylor Townsend Reveals Heartfelt Reason She Cried Before Indian Wells Final

Taylor Townsend teamed up with Katerina Siniakova to capture the doubles crown at the BNP Paribas Open, defeating Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 7-6(4), 6-4 in the final. The victory marked Townsend’s first doubles title at Indian Wells. Yet despite the joy of victory, personal emotions weighed heavily on the American, as Taylor Townsend later revealed the heartfelt reason she broke down in tears before the final.

Before the champions could receive their trophy, the host of the ceremony addressed the crowd. Emcee Andrew Krasny revealed a personal detail about Townsend. Krasny told the audience that Townsend had missed an important family moment to compete in the final. “Taylor, I think everyone needs to know that you missed a very important event to be here today, and I hope that in some small way, it was worth it,” he announced.

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Townsend stepped forward to respond but struggled to hold back her emotions. “I’m gonna try to get through this without crying. I’ve cried like four times this morning already. This is so special,” she said. The American then revealed the reason behind her tears. She explained that the day of the final was also her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson’s birthday. “Today is such a special day for me, this is my son’s birthday.” Her words immediately touched the crowd.

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Townsend continued speaking about the emotional moment. “I’ve cried probably four times just looking at pictures of when he was born and realising that this is the day that my life changed. It was a sacrifice to be here today,” she said with a smile.

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Despite the difficult decision, she felt proud of what she achieved on the court. “I’m missing his birthday party, but I’m chasing my dreams, and I’m really happy to be able to come out with the win, and I’m really happy to be able to call him and show him the trophy and tell him it was worth it for me not to be there.”

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Townsend also reflected on the reality of balancing tennis and motherhood. “And so, this is part of the sacrifice of being a mother and a parent.”

The week also demanded sacrifices from Siniakova. Earlier in the tournament, the Czech star stunned defending champion Mirra Andreeva in the singles draw before withdrawing from the next round due to injury to stay fit for doubles.

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After Townsend’s emotional speech, Siniakova jokingly asked the crowd, “How should I start now?” She congratulated their opponents and then praised her partner.

“Big thanks to my partner, thank you for staying here and not going to your son’s birthday party! But as you said, I’m really enjoying playing with you, we’re having fun, we’re enjoying it.”

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Even after the win, Taylor Townsend shared a touching moment on her Instagram Stories. In one post, she showed her son Adyn walking away from the camera with a tennis kit. Alongside the clip, Townsend wrote, “Happy birthday to my heart,” followed by four heart emojis.

And although Townsend missed the celebration this year, she had been able to celebrate the occasion with her son previously. Last year, fellow American star Coco Gauff even joined the birthday celebration.

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Coco Gauff sends a sweet message for Taylor Townsend’s son’s birthday celebration

Last year, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova had a disappointing run in the doubles event at the BNP Paribas Open. Their campaign ended with a tough semifinal defeat. They were defeated by the unseeded duo of Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs with a score of 6-4, 4-6, [10-8].

Although the loss was heartbreaking, it turned into a blessing in disguise for Townsend. The early exit allowed her to fly back home and spend time with her family.

Most importantly, she was able to celebrate the birthday of her son, Adyn. Townsend later shared the celebrations on Instagram. She posted a carousel of adorable photos with her son and wrote a heartfelt message for him.

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“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my son, my everything, and my ultimate blessing! 🙏🏾❤️✨ Big 4️⃣🦖💥.” The message quickly caught the attention of fans online. Before the main birthday celebration, Townsend also showed a glimpse of Adyn’s early party. The young boy celebrated with his grandparents ahead of the big day. Her fellow American star Coco Gauff also reacted to the post. She left a warm message for the child in the comments saying, “Happy birthday.”

Over the years, Townsend has often spoken about how motherhood changed her life. Earlier in her career, she had doubts about having a child because of the demanding tennis schedule.

However, becoming a mother gave her a new outlook on the sport. During a press conference at the US Open in 2023, she explained how it changed her mindset. “Motherhood has given me a different perspective, more so towards the game. I have fallen back in love not only with the sport but with the process. I know I can, I know I can, I know I can. But now I truly believe, like, I’m a top player.”

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Now, after finally lifting the doubles trophy at Indian Wells, Townsend’s confidence is high. The next challenge will be the upcoming tournament in Miami.

With her son’s support and motivation, the question remains. Can the American star win another Masters title at the Miami Open?