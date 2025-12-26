Tennis Australia Reachs Settlement in Antitrust Suit With Novak Djokovic’s PTPA

Back in March, the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA), co-founded by Novak Djokovic in 2020 to amplify player power, sent shockwaves through the sport. It launched legal action against tennis authorities, alleging “anti-competitive practices and a blatant disregard for player welfare”. Now, with a new season days away, the saga turns another page as Tennis Australia settles the antitrust dispute.

Tennis Australia confirmed the development in a statement released on 23 December. It said it had reached an agreement to settle the class action lawsuit filed earlier this year in the New York District Court. The governing body stressed the settlement came without admitting fault.

In the statement, Tennis Australia said: “Tennis Australia today confirmed it has reached an agreement to settle the class action lawsuit filed in New York District Court earlier this year, without admitting any liability or wrongdoing. The settlement remains subject to final documentation and court approval processes.”

It further explained that the process is not yet complete. “The plaintiffs’ lawyers have applied to the court to continue the stay of proceedings against Tennis Australia while settlement documentation is completed,” the statement added, outlining the next legal steps required.

Tennis Australia also highlighted why it sought an early resolution. It said, “Early resolution allows Tennis Australia to focus entirely on delivering an outstanding Australian summer of tennis and continuing to invest in the growth of our sport.” The timing is significant with the new season just days away.

The PTPA responded through its executive director, Ahmad Nassar. Speaking via text message, Nassar said the organization hoped cooperation would improve. He stated that the PTPA wished that “everyone would make more effort to resolve these matters for the benefit of players, fans, and tournaments alike as soon as possible.”

Other tennis bodies offered limited reaction. A spokesperson for the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirmed awareness of the settlement but declined further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings. Representatives of the other three Grand Slam tournaments did not immediately respond to media requests.

Despite the settlement, legal manoeuvres continued elsewhere. The organizers of Wimbledon, along with the French and US Opens, filed a new joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit. They maintained their opposition to the claims raised.

Separately, the French Tennis Federation and the All England Lawn Tennis Club argued that a US court lacks jurisdiction over them. The US Tennis Association sought arbitration with some named players.

The PTPA has also filed complaints in Europe and the United Kingdom, continuing its support for players even as the season begins.

PTPA supports Iga Swiatek amid growing concerns over tour scheduling

Last month, the PTPA highlighted Iga Świątek’s concerns by resharing one of her comments on X. The post referenced an interview she gave to ESPN in September. In that interview, Świątek openly criticized the WTA’s mandatory tournament structure and its impact on players.

Świątek said, “WTA, with all these mandatory rules, they made this pretty crazy for us. I don’t think any top player will actually be able to achieve this, playing the six 500 tournaments. It’s just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule.” Her remarks reflected growing frustration among elite players.

She also stressed the need to prioritize health over regulations. She added, “I think we have to be smart about it, not really, unfortunately, care about the rules and just think what’s healthy for us.”

Alongside the quote, the PTPA posted a firm message of support. It said, “This is about more than money — it’s about dignity, safety, and respect. Iga Świątek is calling out the impossible demands placed on players — from mandatory rules to overloaded schedules that ignore what’s actually healthy.” The message underlined the organization’s stance.

This support reflects a long-running battle led by the PTPA to defend player interests. The lawsuit against tennis authorities is only one part of the pressure being applied. In recent months, leading players have also held separate talks with the four Grand Slams.

Those discussions focused on prize money and pension contributions. Players argued they deserve a larger share of tournament revenues. While prize money continues to rise, it usually accounts for only 15 to 22% of total revenues, despite figures like the US Open’s $85 million purse this year.

Both efforts aim to bring tennis closer to other sports with collective bargaining agreements. Tennis players remain independent contractors with no teams to negotiate on their behalf. While this allows scheduling freedom, dissatisfaction has grown.

Players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, and Taylor Fritz have said the longer season is physically and mentally draining.

