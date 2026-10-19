Tennis’ Betting Problem Back in Focus as Insider Challenges ATP & WTA to Follow NBA

Jon Wertheim has a challenge for the ATP and WTA. Match-fixing has plagued tennis for decades, and the problem is not staying at the lower levels anymore, not when the US Open is partnering with betting platforms. But Wertheim did not stop at the tours. He brought the NBA into the debate too, and now the question is whether anyone in tennis will answer him.

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“Can tennis not do the same? Restrict microbets, restrict betting on challenger level and below, etc,” he wrote on X. “Note how many of the @itia_tennis convicted match-fixers had sub-1000 rankings…your serve @atptour, @WTA, @worldtennis.”

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Just this week, the NBA restricted wagers on who scores the first basket and on players expected to average fewer than 12 minutes per game. In a letter to sportsbooks including FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics, the league outlined the new limits.

In a memo to team executives, league governance chief Dan Spillane outlined plans for expanded training, with former NFL player Charles Tillman set to lead in-person sessions for every team.

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Imago May 12, 2025, Canada: In this photo illustration, the NBA National Basketball Association logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. Canada – ZUMAs197 20250512_aaa_s197_070 Copyright: xThomasxFullerx

The letter further said that the league is also taking steps to protect players from harassment and threats from bettors. There are several players who have received threats from bettors for their performances that may be tied to a bet. The league has now updated its NBA Fan Code of Conduct to highlight betting-related harassment.

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These measures have been pushed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is concerned about the growth of the prediction market and believes that such issues can challenge the league’s integrity in the future.

“For us, whether it’s called a prediction market, whether it’s sports betting, it’s the same issues for our league, and I think for all the leagues,” Silver told CNBC earlier in October. “There’s issues around integrity first and foremost.”

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The ATP and WTA have yet to introduce measures on the same scale. That being said, with betting sponsorships growing across tennis, both tours have made a move of their own.

New rules set for the 2027 season will bring benefits to players competing in tournaments backed by betting partners.

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Those benefiting from betting-related deals will be required to help address the risks sports betting poses to players’ safety, health, and welfare.

The rules also set a clear financial requirement. Sponsors and tournaments must contribute 10% of the applicable contract amount toward player welfare and benefit programs, directing a share of betting-related revenue toward protecting players.

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The new initiatives also target two growing concerns in tennis: online abuse directed at players and the sport’s ongoing gambling problem. Both issues have raised concerns about player safety and the wider impact of sports betting.

By addressing these challenges alongside betting-related risks, the measures aim to strengthen protections for players both on and off the court.

While the introduction of these measures does show that the ATP and WTA don’t view betting as something normal, it will be interesting to see whether this will stop tennis tournaments from partnering with such companies. ‘

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Competitions like the Davis Cup, Nordic Open, Miami Open, Madrid Open, and US Open all had a betting partner this season. It remains to be seen whether the number of betting sponsorships will decrease in 2027 due to the new rules that the ATP and WTA have introduced.