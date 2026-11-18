The ATP’s calendar is one crisis away from another February overhaul. The regional situation in the Middle East has raised concerns over the 2027 editions of the Doha and Dubai tournaments, with the Tour reportedly exploring contingency plans to preserve two consecutive ATP 500 weeks. A decision is expected by December 1, leaving officials with limited time to find alternatives if the events cannot proceed as scheduled.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latest uncertainty surrounding Doha and Dubai has prompted the ATP to explore potential solutions well ahead of the tournaments’ scheduled dates. Both events are currently scheduled for February 2027, with Doha taking place from February 15-21, followed by Dubai from February 22-28. Both are ATP 500 tournaments played on hard courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concerns also extend to travel. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory for parts of the Gulf, including waters over the UAE and Qatar, until January 31, 2027. Such aviation restrictions and potential route disruptions could complicate travel arrangements for players, staff, and spectators ahead of the February events.

According to reports, ATP officials are discussing possible alternatives during meetings in Turin this week. One option would be to have an existing tournament venue host two consecutive events. However, Rotterdam, Dallas and Delray Beach have reportedly indicated that they cannot accommodate tournaments back-to-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rio de Janeiro has reportedly offered to host consecutive events, potentially keeping both weeks on the calendar. However, the proposal presents a sporting challenge because the Brazilian tournament is played on clay. The ATP would have to consider whether moving two hard-court events to a different surface would significantly affect players’ preparations for the upcoming tournaments.

Another possibility reportedly involves creating an entirely new ATP 500 tournament with a temporary one-year license. However, establishing an event of that scale within such a short timeframe would require finding financial partners, securing a venue, negotiating with local authorities, and putting the necessary infrastructure in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ATP is also mindful of what happened following the 2026 Dubai tournament. Daniil Medvedev, who won the title, and Andrey Rublev and Tallon Griekspoor were among the players affected by travel disruptions after airspace closures in the region. Around 40 players, staff members, and journalists were reportedly left stranded, with some travelling by road to other destinations before they could catch flights.

The incident raised concerns about the logistical challenges players could face if similar disruptions occurred during the 2027 tournaments. With Doha and Dubai scheduled on consecutive weeks, the ATP would have to consider not only the events themselves but also the travel arrangements for players and tournament personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ATP has faced similar circumstances before. The Tel Aviv Open was cancelled in 2023 following security concerns, and the inaugural Negev Israel Open was scrapped in 2014 before it could take place. More recently, the 2026 Fujairah Challenger was cancelled after a security alert interrupted play, leaving players and staff facing travel difficulties. These incidents highlight the challenges tennis authorities have faced when regional security concerns affect tournament operations.

For now, neither tournament has officially been cancelled. The ATP is reportedly working to identify a viable alternative that would preserve both weeks of competition while addressing player safety, logistical requirements, and sporting continuity. The December 1 deadline could prove crucial in determining whether Doha and Dubai remain on the 2027 calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Kings Slam Postponement Adds to Tennis Calendar Disruption

The uncertainty surrounding Doha and Dubai comes after another tennis event in the region was forced to change its schedule. The Six Kings Slam, which was originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh from October 21-24, was postponed to December 27-30, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers cited organizational and logistical challenges, with the decision coming amid heightened security concerns in the region. The exhibition tournament will now take place at the end of the year, featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Learner Tien.

The postponement also created an unexpected opportunity for Jannik Sinner, who had initially announced that he would not compete again in 2026 as he continued recovering from a knee injury. The revised dates have allowed the Italian to return to the event, where he won the previous two editions.

The Six Kings Slam is not part of the ATP Tour calendar and does not award ranking points. However, its postponement provides another example of how scheduling decisions in the region have affected tennis events in recent months. With Doha and Dubai’s 2027 editions still uncertain, the ATP now faces the challenge of finding a solution before the February swing arrives.