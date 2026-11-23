Things turned quite chaotic at a high school tennis tournament held recently in Sellersburg, Indiana. The team from Silver Creek High School was among the participants and had one of their players nearly pass out due to overheating in September. He was quickly escorted into the hallway and was provided proper treatment. The school didn’t take this incident lightly, and it was the coach, Ben Ahlbrand, who had to face the brunt of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahlbrand lost his job as the coach of the Silver Creek High School’s boys’ and girls’ tennis team. He was fired in a vote that was conducted among four members of the school board, with one member abstaining. Despite this decision, Ahlbrand will continue working as a teacher and the assistant athletic director at the school. However, the firing has left him very dejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon the ending of the match, I had a player that came off the court and was visibly overheated and nearly passing out and kind of sick to his stomach. The parents kind of escorted him into the hallway of the school,” Ahlbrand said. “To this one, this is a community and a program that I’ve been a part of since I played here. It was ingrained into my blood, and yeah, it stings.”

According to Ahlbrand, the incident occurred when he was watching other players and the assistant coaches were focused on different matches. Hence, they weren’t able to keep a check on the student’s condition. Turns out that the student’s parents were present at the venue as he almost passed out. It was later found that the student’s mother is a part of the school board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having been a part of the tennis program at the school since he was quite young, it’s not a surprise that the firing feels very personal for Ahlbrand. While he will still be a part of the school, things just won’t be the same anymore. Turns out he had a great reputation as a coach, and the members of the tennis team also had nothing bad to say about him.

Both the parents and current players have raised questions over Ahlbrand’s firing as they believe that a variety of factors were involved in the school’s abrupt decision. While they do feel that the incident could have been prevented, putting all the blame on Ahlbrand was certainly not the right thing to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players and parents rally behind Ben Ahlbrand after his firing as tennis coach

Meredith Conklin, a current player for Silver Creek, highlighted that losing Ahlbrand as the coach will severely affect the entire team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Losing Coach Ahlbrand would not just mean losing our coach but mean losing someone who has dedicated so much time and effort to our athletes,” she said.

Ken Conklin, a Silver Creek player’s parent, is also against Ahlbrand’s firing and described it as “extremely unfair”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although this incident was unfortunate and preventable, it seems extremely unfair to assign nearly all of the blame to Coach Ahlbrand,” he said. “My first concern is a variety of factors involved.”

Additionally, former Silver Creek student, Alleigh Leezer, had nothing but praise for Ahlbrand and credited him for her development as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ahlbrand has been the most genuine, caring, impactful — name all the adjectives,” she said. “I have never played for somebody that has cared so much about his players. I would not be playing at Franklin College if it wasn’t for him.”

A reason why both the parents and players are enraged with the decision is that the vote that was conducted to determine Ahlbrand’s firing was held in questionable circumstances. No explanation was provided by the school about the abrupt vote, and no one was aware that the school board was discussing firing Ahlbrand. The incident has created a buzz around the school, and it is safe to say that the board has a lot to answer for.