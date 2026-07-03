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Tennis Fans Call Coco Gauff “Overrated” Despite Hard-Earned Wimbledon Win

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 3, 2026 | 3:39 PM EDT

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Tennis Fans Call Coco Gauff “Overrated” Despite Hard-Earned Wimbledon Win

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 3, 2026 | 3:39 PM EDT

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Reuters

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Reuters

After scraping past Solana Sierra in the second round, Coco Gauff had another tough outing against Claire Liu at Wimbledon. Though the World No. 7 recorded a 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 victory, her performance was anything but convincing. The fans were also very vocal about her display, and many felt that she just got lucky.

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Though being involved in back-to-back three-set matches can be exhausting for any player, Gauff shrugged off any concerns regarding her physical condition.

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“I wasn’t really tired after the match two days ago, so I don’t think I will be tired this one,” she said during her post-match interview. “I mean, it’s grass so you’re not playing too many wrong points. So, I guess I had a two-set match on clay and that was more physical than all my matches here. But just probably an ice bath or something. I don’t know, I’m still young so I don’t really wake up sore after a match. I only do that when I lift heavy, but I’m not that late in the tournament. So, maybe like a couple of years from now, I’ll have a more thorough plan.”

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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