Tennis Fans Call Coco Gauff “Overrated” Despite Hard-Earned Wimbledon Win

After scraping past Solana Sierra in the second round, Coco Gauff had another tough outing against Claire Liu at Wimbledon. Though the World No. 7 recorded a 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 victory, her performance was anything but convincing. The fans were also very vocal about her display, and many felt that she just got lucky.

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Though being involved in back-to-back three-set matches can be exhausting for any player, Gauff shrugged off any concerns regarding her physical condition.

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“I wasn’t really tired after the match two days ago, so I don’t think I will be tired this one,” she said during her post-match interview. “I mean, it’s grass so you’re not playing too many wrong points. So, I guess I had a two-set match on clay and that was more physical than all my matches here. But just probably an ice bath or something. I don’t know, I’m still young so I don’t really wake up sore after a match. I only do that when I lift heavy, but I’m not that late in the tournament. So, maybe like a couple of years from now, I’ll have a more thorough plan.”

This is a developing story…