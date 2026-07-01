Tennis Fans Call John McEnroe a “Disrespectful Knob” Over Serena Williams Match Commentary

Serena Williams returned to singles competition for the first time since her third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović at the US Open almost four years ago. Going up against 20-year-old Maya Joint, there was plenty of buzz surrounding the match. Sadly for the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, the night ended in defeat. Even so, her performance drew widespread praise, given her return to the highest level at the age of 45 and her ability to push a much younger opponent to three sets. However, what spoiled the occasion for many fans was John McEnroe’s commentary, which, not for the first time in his career, has come under criticism.

McEnroe, as pointed out by many, hardly had anything to say about Joint in the match, despite her playing at a high level, and was actually leading for the majority of the game. And once the third set ended, McEnroe responded to a question rather awkwardly.

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The seven-time Grand Slam champion was asked about the chances of Williams continuing her singles comeback after the 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 loss to Joint on Tuesday. McEnroe replied, “You think I know? Come on, don’t ask me a question that’s unanswerable.” This was just one of several moments that put him in a negative light. And overall, there was particularly little attention paid to Williams’ opponent.

The BBC assembled a strong commentary team for the headline match. Journalist Nick Mullins handled play-by-play duties, while former World No. 1 Tracy Austin joined McEnroe as an analyst. However, unlike Mullins and Austin, McEnroe drew the bulk of the criticism, something that has become a familiar occurrence throughout his broadcasting career.

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McEnroe has often looked unprepared, focusing too heavily on top players and making blunt remarks. One notable example came at Wimbledon in 2021, when he faced backlash for suggesting British player Emma Raducanu retired because of pressure rather than her reported breathing difficulties. At the same Championships venue this time, he decided to be heavily biased towards his compatriot Williams.

Joint entered the match as the underdog. She had not enjoyed a strong 2026 season, arriving with a 3-15 record. Yet, in arguably the biggest victory of her career, she produced the performance of her life to reach the second round. While Serena’s return understandably dominated the conversation, Joint deserved far more recognition than it received during the broadcast.

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As for McEnroe, the criticism continues. Just recently at the French Open, fans expressed frustration with the veteran broadcaster for mispronouncing players’ names. He has also frequently been criticized for lacking knowledge of lower-ranked players’ backgrounds and past performances, something that was once again evident during the match between Williams and Joint. With Serena’s return being too significant to overlook, fans did not hold back in voicing their displeasure with the commentary.

John McEnroe faces the heat from fans

It wasn’t just McEnroe’s comments on Serena’s future that irked the tennis community. The fact that he barely highlighted Joint’s efforts in the match was glaring.

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“Dear @BBC, How do I make a complaint about the appallingly biased and disrespectful commentary from John McEnroe regarding Maya Joint. A 20-year-old tennis player, who is daring to play very well against Serena Williams. We pay this man’s salary, as TV licence fee payers, and he is an absolute disgrace”, said the fan on social media platform X.

When McEnroe spoke about how Joint was “bouncing back” in the match, a fan pointed out the absurdity of the comment, as it was the Australian who had won the first set and even had an initial break of serve in the second.

“John McEnroe saying that Maya Joint is ‘bouncing back’. She’s winning, you disrespectful knob,” said the fan.

To her credit, Williams did get the break back and saved a match point in the second set tiebreak to take it to a decider. When the American broke first in the final set, the consensus was that the Australian’s challenge would probably fizzle out at that point, but, to the contrary, Joint raised her game, winning five of the next six games to win the match. That is why a fan called out both McEnroe and Tracy Austin on comms for their Serena-centric commentary, which undermined her opponent’s efforts.

“Agreed, it wasn’t just McEnroe who I think is actually good on co-comms, the blatant bias of Tracey Austin and the main commentator towards Williams was disrespectful to Joint, who played brilliantly, they even sounded disappointed at the end of the game”, said the fan.

Another fan said, “How many times is John McEnroe going to mention that Serena Williams hasn’t played a singles match in 4 years? WE KNOW!!! “, while someone else was exasperated by McEnroe’s lack of knowledge of players outside the Top 5, “John McEnroe predictably sounded like someone who doesn’t know any tennis players outside the top 5”, said the fan.

Wimbledon is set to see plenty more of Serena, as she is still scheduled to compete in the doubles draw alongside her sister, Venus. Meanwhile, Joint snapped a 13-match losing streak with her upset victory and will now look to build on that momentum when she faces 29th seed Alexandra Eala in the second round.