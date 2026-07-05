Tennis Fans Call on BBC to Drop John McEnroe After Novak Djokovic Commentary

John McEnroe is once again under fire from fans in his role as the BBC commentator. The American tennis legend was in the commentary booth for the match between Novak Djokovic and Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon. But the fans were not impressed by him, once again.

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McEnroe’s pronunciation of the Serbian’s name displeased fans, which is not new since he is reputed to have made mincemeat of many players’ names in the past with his faulty enunciation. The lack of tactical analysis from the former World No.1 also drew criticism from fans. When the Serb hit an ace to win a pressure point, all McEnroe said was, “how many times have we seen that before?” instead of commenting on the serve placement.

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When the match started, Safiullin was winning the longer rallies, a stat that turned in Djokovic’s favor as the match went on, which was pointed out by his co-commentator Tim Henman. Rally lengths, no of shots behind each point, these are just the kind of stats-based commentary fans would love to hear, which was missing from McEnroe.

The BBC has assembled an impressive roster for their Wimbledon coverage, with people like Jamie Murray, whose role as a commentator has really made the Brit a fan favorite. The ESPN coverage has stalwarts like Andy Roddick, who is the expert of choice for the common public, and Andre Agassi has also really flourished in his role as a broadcaster during his guest appearances on Wimbledon and French Open.

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Fans have not been kind to McEnroe as a commentator during this Grand Slam season. The American was heavily criticized for his similar pronunciation issues during the men’s singles final at Roland Garros. At Wimbledon, fans are outright accusing the American of bias, as his commentary was overly focused on Serena Williams’ match during her first-round encounter against Maya Joint, with no proper analysis of the Australian’s game.

During Djokovic’s match, these moments were once again brought to light by fans.

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Fans Not Happy With BBC or John McEnroe

Fans called for McEnroe’s outright removal from the BBC’s commentary panel, citing Jamie Murray as a suitable replacement. “And get rid of John McEnroe please!” said a fan.

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Another fan echoed similar sentiments while pointing out McEnroe’s pronunciation shortcomings. “Hey, BBC, can someone please tell loudmouth McEnroe that it is pronounced Jockovitch, not Jokeovitch? Better still, get rid of him”, said the fan.

McEnroe is a heavyweight as both a former player and a veteran broadcaster, with one fan going so far as to suggest that it was the American’s name that helped him land the commentary stints rather than someone like Andy Roddick. “Andy Roddick >> John McEnroe If McEnroe’s last name was Johnson, he wouldn’t even be on as a tennis commentator”, said a fan.

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Another fan said, “Does McEnroe have to commentate every Novak match? Mute button activated”, while another expressed their opinion by saying, “Have to listen to McEnroe… he is starting with compliments, makes me sick in the stomach”

With McEnroe’s long association with broadcasters like the BBC and ESPN, it is unlikely that the American will be dropped from the roster anytime soon, with fans probably having to stay patient with the American’s shenanigans in commentary.