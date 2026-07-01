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Tennis Fans Cast Doubt on Serena Williams’ Injury as Wimbledon Doubles Return With Venus Nears

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 1, 2026 | 9:42 AM EDT

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Tennis Fans Cast Doubt on Serena Williams’ Injury as Wimbledon Doubles Return With Venus Nears

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 1, 2026 | 9:42 AM EDT

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Even after all the anticipation, Serena Williams‘ singles return to Wimbledon turned out to be anticlimactic.  She got knocked out of the first round by Maya Joint, who triumphed 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Despite this, Serena’s fans were still in high spirits as she was also scheduled to play doubles alongside her sister, Venus Williams. However, her hopes of participating have been dampened due to a knee injury that she picked up during the clash against Joint.

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It won’t be wrong to say that Serena put in a commendable effort in her first outing after four years at the SW19. After straightforwardly losing the first, she mounted an impressive comeback in the second set. She gained two crucial breaks against Joint’s serve and dragged the set to a tiebreaker.

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Despite winning the breaker 8-6 and taking the match to a decider, Serena’s resilience would eventually be brought to an end. Joint left her chasing in the third set and came back from a break down to win the match. This was arguably the biggest win of Joint’s career and one that she simply won’t forget.

After the match, Serena surprisingly decided to skip the post-match press conference. This move caused quite a stir as many wanted to hear what she had to say about the match and her future on the tour. The media would soon receive an explanation as to why Serena missed the conference.

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Since the confirmation of her knee injury, many were startled as she didn’t show signs of discomfort during the match. With the seriousness of the injury still unknown, fans have raised doubts about Serena’s condition.

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Fans raise eyebrows over Serena Williams’ physical condition

A fan claimed that Serena hasn’t taken the loss very well and now isn’t interested in participating at the doubles draw. “Such BS. She just can’t handle losing.”

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Another fan also expressed a pretty similar sentiment and felt that Serena is way too disappointed with the defeat to Joint. “Oh. And there was me thinking she was just cheesed off at losing to someone she thought she could bludgeon off the court and was sulking.”

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There was also a fan who felt that it shouldn’t have taken Serena almost a day to reveal the injury. “Then it would make sense but could have been stated that yesterday. Or they made it up following all the hate she got because of it? Will see.”

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A fan even claimed that the injury was made up. “Injury gimmick for a loss against Maya Joint.”

Finally, a fan also accused the media of going to unprecedented lengths to protect Serena’s public image. “Oh, the beautiful media fire-extinguishing on social media.”

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Serena and Venus will take on the duo of Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in the first round at Wimbledon. The clash is scheduled for Thursday, so it remains to be seen if Serena will be able to recover by that time.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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