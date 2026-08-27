Tennis Fans Confident for Novak Djokovic Despite Carlos Alcaraz in US Open Draw

The US Open draw is out, and one person who won’t be very happy with it is Novak Djokovic. Aiming to finally end his wait for a 25th Grand Slam, the Serb has been handed a tricky draw in the tournament. The returning Carlos Alcaraz is on the opposite side of his bracket, so a clash can very well be on the cards. But Djokovic’s fans don’t seem to be too worried about the draw.

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In fact, they are hopeful that he has a good chance of clinching the coveted title this season. The veteran will begin his campaign with a clash against Mariano Navone. Interestingly, the two have never faced each other before, so the match can potentially cause unexpected problems for Djokovic. But big problems can emerge from the second round itself.

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Djokovic can be up against either Matteo Berrettini or Stan Wawrinka in the second round. Both of them are familiar opponents for the Serb, especially Wawrinka, who even shared a rivalry with him during their primes. The US Open could be the tournament where both of them face each other for the final time, as the Swiss is set to retire after the end of this season.

The third round could see him clash against Vit Kopriva, Martin Landaluce, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. This can be considered a relatively easy matchup for the veteran, as Etcheverry is the only seeded player among the three in the competition.

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The fourth round is where the real trouble can arrive for Djokovic. He can be facing Brandon Nakashima, Andrey Rublev, or Daniel Merida. All of these players can give Djokovic a run for his money. If he makes it through, then either Frances Tiafoe or Daniil Medvedev will be waiting for him in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal could be the real deal as Djokovic can go up against Carlos Alcaraz, Arthur Fils, Ben Shelton, or Jiri Lehecka. All of these players are capable of defeating the veteran. If Djokovic manages to reach the final, then he can face Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik, or Rafael Jodar. A final against either of these players can be an instant classic.

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However, the fans believe Djokovic can go all the way if his body supports him till the end. They don’t appear to be upset with the draw at all.

Fans hope for Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam title

A fan claimed on X that this is the easiest draw Djokovic has got in any Grand Slam this year, and wrote, “I dont like that 4R and Alcaraz on SF but it is the easiest draw he has got in a slam this year.”

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Another fan stated that Djokovic has a good chance of reaching the final at this year’s US Open. “Easy run all the way to the final with no Sinner and an injured Alcaraz to stop him. Maybe Zverev has a 10% chance in the final against Nole if he manages to reach the final rested,” one commented.

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There was a fan who felt that Djokovic could beat all the players in the draw even if he continued playing for more years. “Such an unintimidating draw. Novak could be 65 and beat most of these players.”

A fan was concerned about Djokovic’s physical condition rather than the draw. “Not a bad draw; I just hope his body holds up.”

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Finally, a fan claimed that Djokovic would become a serious contender for the title if he manages to reach the semifinals. “If he buckles down and reaches the semis without losing more than 2 sets, he is in with a chance.”

Having lost in the first round in Cincinnati, Djokovic will be eager to improve at Flushing Meadows and make a run for his 25th Grand Slam. It remains to be seen how he fares in the competition.