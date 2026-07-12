Tennis Fans Criticize John McEnroe and Andre Agassi’s Wimbledon Final Commentary

It seems even the duo of Andre Agassi and John McEnroe does not meet commentary standards for the fans during the Wimbledon final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. The two of them have been covering the marquee match at SW19 for the BBC, but have not been able to satisfy fans.

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During their respective commentary stints, McEnroe was up to his old habits of mispronouncing Zverev’s name, and Agassi’s technical analysis sounded too technical. This was off-putting for some fans, who thought this was unappealing and interrupted their viewing experience.

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McEnroe is known for such commentary mishaps during Grand Slam finals, as he made a meal out of Zverev’s name during the French Open final as well. While fans initially liked Agassi’s analytical commentary, it seems that phase has passed. His commentary at the Wimbledon final felt monotonous and failed to capture the emotions of the court.

Both McEnroe and Agassi have distinct profiles as commentators, with McEnroe having been part of the BBC coverage team at SW19 for over two decades. Agassi made his commentary debut at Wimbledon only last year, with a few guest appearances, and he even appeared on TNT sports coverage for Roland Garros.

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While Agassi’s shortcomings as a commentator may stem from his lack of experience, a vast amount of experience has done little for McEnroe’s commentary. Even at this year’s Wimbledon, the former World No.1 came under fire from fans, who accused him of being blatantly biased in the match between Serena Williams and Maya Joint. McEnroe is frowned upon for his lack of preparation when facing lower-ranked players, which was once again painfully on show during the Williams-Joint match.

It seems fans have opposite complaints about the two commentators: they blame McEnroe for his mistakes on air, but also find Agassi’s commentary too boring.

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Fans Are Not Happy With John McEnroe and Andre Agassi’s Commentary at the Wimbledon Final

A fan demanded that McEnroe pronounce Zverev’s name correctly in the Wimbledon final. “If we have to keep suffering through John McEnroe commentary, can someone at least tell him how to pronounce Zverev’s freaking name?” said the fan.

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Another fan was critical of the veteran commentator for using objectionable language on air. “@espn Please fire John McEnroe and ban him from all future tennis broadcasts because he cursed (the worst possible word on a Sunday) on air inexcusable @Wimbledon @BBC”, said the fan.

Another fan pointed out the monotonous tone of Agassi’s voice. “Please @BBC, why oh why is Andre Agassi doing commentary @Wimbledon – great player, awful commentator…..please, not next year, terrible voice. #KeepAndrewCastle”, said the fan. Incidentally, Castle and Agassi had an awkward moment in the commentary booth last year when Castle interrupted Agassi’s technical analysis with a Royal Box discussion.

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Lastly, one fan expressed their dislike of Agassi’s commentary but preferred it to McEnroe’s. “Loved him as a player, but he’s boring as a commentator, but at least it’s not John McEnroe”, said the fan.