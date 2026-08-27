Tennis Fans Criticize US Open for Keeping Grand Slam Draw Behind Closed Doors

Usually, Grand Slams hold a proper ceremony for the draw, making it exciting for fans, who wait patiently to know the opponents of their favorite players. The US Open also used to follow this system, but they have started to reveal a pre-generated computer draw directly to the fans and the media since 2021. The tournament will continue the controversial draw system this year, and fans are not happy at all with the decision.

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The computer-generated draw is very simple in comparison to the traditional draw. However, the excitement of the names being drawn one by one is completely taken away in this method. It does take less time to decide the draw, as compared to a traditional ceremony, which needs close to an hour to be completed. Not only is there no ceremony held, which is attended by the media and tournament officials, but also the fans get to know all the first-round matches and the whole bracket right away.

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Flushing Meadows had first used this system in 2020, when there was no chance for an official ceremony due to COVID-19. While generating the draw through a computer seemed to be a wise move at the time, no one could have expected that the tournament would make the system permanent.

The reactions to the move have always been mixed, and the US Open continues to come under scrutiny every year for the same. Fans are especially baffled by this decision because none of the other Grand Slams have problems with conducting a proper ceremony for the draw.

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The draw for the upcoming edition of the tournament will be released on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET. It can also be viewed on the official US Open website or the ESPN app, but they might not get a huge number of viewers, as fans on X expressed their rage with the way the tournament conducts the draw.

Fans express disappointment with the US Open draw

A fan made a scathing claim on X and described the draw as “rigged”. “Unfortunately, it’s been intransparent and rigged for many years now.”

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Another fan criticized the tournament’s organizers and remarked that they are doing harm to the tournament’s reputation. “The US Open organisers are slowly destroying the GS, attracting the braindead jobless idiots (influencers) and planks who have no interest in the sport.”

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Another fan also claimed that the tournament’s draw is rigged. “Waiting to see my favs fates to see if i need to start crying abt rigging.”

Yet another fan expressed a similar sentiment and wasn’t happy at all with the way the draw is conducted. “Here you go World the most rigged slam ever.”

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Finally, a fan also made a sarcastic remark towards the draw. “Biggest fix of all time.”

It is clear through these reactions that most of the fans simply can’t accept this kind of draw system. The traditional ceremonial draw is what the fans want, as it has been conducted for years by the other three majors.

