Tennis Fans Doubt Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open 3-Peat Bid Amid Tough Draw

The 2025 US Open was a dream run for Aryna Sabalenka as she went on to defend her Grand Slam title at the event with a win. Now, as this edition of the event starts on the 30th of August, she has the chance to do something only Chris Evert and Serena Williams have done: win three consecutive titles. But her run to the finals is not going to be easy.

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“Does this possible path set Sabalenka up for a US Open 3-peat?” This is the question that almost every fan has been asking ever since the draws happened. And according to fans, the World No.1 won’t be making history.

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Aryna Sabalenka has history waiting in New York, but her road toward a 3-peat looks increasingly difficult. The 2-time defending champion opens against Camila Osorio, with Renata Zarazua potentially waiting in round two. Barbora Krejcikova could follow in round three, before Diana Shnaider in round four. Linda Noskova could then stand between Sabalenka and the semifinals, where Jessica Pegula may await.

That draw already demands plenty from Sabalenka, but her recent form makes everything feel harder than it might be. She has not reached a final since winning Miami back in March. Since April, she has gone 17-7, while losing 6 of her 10 three-set matches.

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Her latest defeat came against Sara Bejlek in Cincinnati, giving her and her fans very little confidence before the Grand Slam in New York.

The worrying part is how Sabalenka has struggled when games have started to slip from her hands. Against Diana Shnaider at Roland-Garros, she led by a set and a double break, but then she lost 10 straight games and got knocked out.

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Wimbledon was another setback when Naomi Osaka defeated her in the fourth round. Now, the pressure will be even greater because it is not just the 3-peat on the line, but also Elena Rybakina is closing in on her No. 1 ranking.

And Sabalenka knows exactly what winning 3 straight US Opens would mean for her legacy. Chris Evert won 4 consecutive titles from 1975 to 1978, and Serena Williams did the same and won 3 between 2012 and 2014. Sabalenka already has 2 titles, but one more would put her alongside those 2 greats.

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She has the game to make history, but first, she needs to find the version that ruled New York.

Fans have very little hope for Aryna Sabalenka for a three-peat

Forget the draw and all the noise, Aryna Sabalenka was a force to reckon with back in 2024 and 2025. But things have changed so much since then that the odds are not in her favor anymore, and that is exactly what her fans think too.

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One fan wrote on X, “Baby girl, time to say goodbye to that #1 ranking,” talking about how she is going to crash out and Rybakina will over take her.

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And another fan added to this, saying, “Feels weird saying “shock the world” about the World #1… it’d be shocking with the form she’s in, for Saba to 3-peat.”

When you take head-to-head numbers, Sabalenka clearly dominates almost everyone on her road to a 3-peat, but with her recent numbers, it is going to be difficult. Before her final in Miami, she was 26-1, according to the Guardian. Since then, it has been downhill.

Not only has she not won any title, but she hasn’t even made it to the final. And that is why another fan who has lost all faith in the player said, “Out in R1.”

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Let’s be clear: she is still a good player, and we have seen her go against the odds and win games. But looking at the reactions of fans, it looks like the draws from round 1 have been stacked against her. She is 2-0 against Osorio, but that win came against her in 2023, and it has been a long time since then.

That is because Sabalenka has lost to players like Sara Bejlek, who is World No. 29, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is World No.19. These records don’t make it any better for Sabalenka’s confidence. And it seems to be having the same effect on her fans.