Tennis Fans Erupt Over Tennis Pundit During Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova Clash

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon semi-final against Karolina Muchova turned into a classic showcase of grit and determination, but a chunk of the conversation online has been about the commentary rather than the tennis itself. Muchova took the opening set 6-2 before Gauff hit back to level things at 6-1. However, the BBC commentators have been drawing increasing criticism, mirroring the on-court drama as the deciding set reached 4-4 on Center Court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While John McEnroe received a fair share of heat from fans earlier this week, a lot of that frustration was recently aimed at Tracy Austin, a 1979 Wimbledon semifinalist, whose analysis-driven, detailed approach was something fans often enjoyed in earlier coverage. But recently, it has been an annoyance for the listeners throughout due to her interrupting during the key points of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the irritation grew after she inadvertently got Muchova’s history wrong, telling viewers that she hadn’t won a match at Wimbledon since 2001. That really wasn’t true, as the Czech was only around five years old in 2001 and had made it to the Wimbledon quarter-finals as recently as 2021.

While Muchova overcame a brief injury scare in the final set and took the win over Gauff in a tie-breaker, the commentary’s one-sided nature in favor of Gauff during this unpredictable game faced harsh criticism from fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans pile on over the commentary mid-match

One fan’s patience wore thin early, pleading for a bit of quiet on X. “Can someone please ask Tracy Austin to shut up! There is no need for her incessant talking. It’s so annoying,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another made a similar plea, framing Austin’s commentary as overly instructional. “Can someone plz tell Tracy Austin to shut up occasionally. We don’t all need a coaching lesson!” the fan said.

Some fans said they had reached a breaking point entirely. “No Tracy Austin in the commentary box. I’m going to switch my stream,” one viewer wrote, only half joking about hunting down an alternative feed with Martina Navratilova instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The factual slip drew its own pointed response. “Oh dear Tracy Austin…. ‘She hadn’t won a match at Wimbledon since 2001’….2001 K Muchova was just coming up to her 5th birthday! Get your facts right. Think you meant 2021,” one fan wrote, correcting the error directly.

Others turned their attention to perceived bias in the coverage. “BBC can your two commentators on the Muchova v Gauff match at Wimbledon be any more bias. Coco this, Coco that. I just hope either commentator is available for the final because you will have one less viewer!!!” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

A final comment summed up the mood bluntly. “Tracy Austin is ruining the match coverage. It is so one-sided, all Gauff,” another viewer said.

The BBC is watched by people globally. Hence, the intense analysis and one-sided narrative were not well received by viewers. This prompted fans to ask for changes in the panel on a few occasions, throughout The Championships.