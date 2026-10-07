Tennis Fans Left Speechless After Learner Tien Replaces Jannik Sinner at Six Kings Slam

Tennis fans are in shock after learning that American up-and-comer Learner Tien will replace Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh. What began as a normal news story quickly turned into a social media frenzy. Sinner confirmed that his 2026 season would have to end prematurely because of a continuing right knee injury. His sudden absence from one of the sport’s most profitable events turned into an unexpected debate that no one had anticipated.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The injury has already had a severely damaging effect on the Italian’s season. Since winning at Wimbledon in July, Sinner has had to pull out of the US Open, Shanghai Masters, and upcoming European indoor hardcourt tournaments. Most important of all, he will not be able to defend his title at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This extended period out of action means that his world number one ranking is now in jeopardy. It’s a clear opportunity for Alexander Zverev to move past him and take the top position before the year ends.

Meanwhile, Six Kings Slam organizers acted quickly to maintain their six-player field by giving the final spot to the 20-year-old American left-hander. Tien’s rapid rise through the ranks to reach the top 20 has been a notable development. However, placing him directly into a spot intended for a global superstar has surprised the whole tennis world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learner Tien has had a remarkable debut season, winning ATP titles in Metz in 2025 and Geneva in 2026, and thus entering the top 20 of the world rankings. For him, playing on the court beside the sport’s legends in Riyadh is a life-changing experience and a huge confirmation of his growing talent.

Yet, when Jannik Sinner is replaced, there is a very obvious difference in the players’ levels. Sinner had dominated the tournament in the previous editions, winning two titles in a row against Carlos Alcaraz. By taking Sinner’s place, Tien is subjected to a great deal of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outrage and Shock Across Social Media

After the news of the change in the line-up came out, tennis fans and commentators immediately expressed their astonishment. The fans quickly turned to social media to show their disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

They emphasized how surprising it was for a young star to replace a spot once occupied by the World No.1.

“That is so random hahahah… Lerner Tien is a king?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another supporter pointed out the tremendous financial benefit the young American was about to gain. “Damn free million for [Learner Tien]. Counting that money this year.”

The main point of discussion was the huge gap in resume between Sinner and Tien. Hence, fans pointed out the surreal aspect of the replacement. “Tien and De Minaur getting called “Kings”😂😂😂😂Should be Fils and Shelton in there instead of them, they’re worthy of that title.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan also shared a familiar sentiment. “I wonder what they have against Shelton in this event lol. Anyway, big bag for [Learner]!” they tweeted on X.

A number of spectators doubted the process that led to choosing Tien over other higher-ranked or more established superstars. “I like learner but there are really 10 people that should have been called before him.”

While there had been mixed opinions about the tournament’s prestige, the impartial spectators supported the young player. Many fans recognized this as a remarkable achievement in American tennis. Although people may complain about the selection, it is a major milestone for the 20-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinner’s withdrawal and Tien’s participation signifies the start of possible disturbances at the Riyadh tournament. Sinner was originally scheduled to play Alex de Minaur in the first round before Tien was called up.

However, de Minaur’s position is also now in serious question. De Minaur suffered an injury to his adductor and forcefully retired from the Beijing final. He then had immediate medical tests carried out.

If De Minaur withdraws, the tournament organisers will again have the difficult job of finding a replacement very quickly. Sinner’s withdrawal has also removed the top rivalry between him and Carlos Alcaraz from the table. The exhibition will now have a completely different competitive landscape as the main draw is constantly changing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tien is entering Riyadh with almost no pressure and plenty to gain. Although tennis fans are still discussing his unexpected selection, he has a valuable chance to play against top-class opponents. It’s a chance to prove that he deserves to be on the grand stage.