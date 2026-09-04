Tennis Fans Outraged by Nick Kyrgios’ Return After Substance Abuse Suspension

Kyrgios’ Mallorca Open run was already over before the doping controversy exploded. He lost 6-3, 6-4 to Adam Walton in the first round, and a sample he gave during the tournament later came back positive. Now comes the part fans are calling unfair. Kyrgios got just a one-month suspension and is already cleared to return after entering a treatment program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Many fans are calling the punishment unfair, pointing out that other players have received much harsher bans for anti-doping violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the key point. According to an ITIA report, Kyrgios was able to show that he took the substance before the official competition window ahead of his June 22 match against Adam Walton in Mallorca.

Under WADA rules, that window generally begins at 11:59 p.m. the day before a player is due to compete, and an independent WADA-accredited expert found the test levels consistent with his explanation. The ITIA therefore accepted that the use happened out of competition, allowing his potential three-month sanction to be reduced to one month after he entered an approved treatment program.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the ITIA confirmed, “As such, the player’s suspension will end on September 3, 2026, subject to completion of the programme. Prize-money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited.”

And that is where the timing becomes crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 20, Kyrgios told ITIA investigators that he had used the substance socially during a night out in Magaluf, Mallorca. The timing was crucial, as the use came less than 24 hours before he would officially have been considered “in competition.”

Two days later, on June 22, he faced Adam Walton in the first round of the Mallorca Open and lost in straight sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the tournament, Kyrgios gave an anti-doping sample. That sample was later found to contain a metabolite of the banned substance, which triggered the case against him.

On August 4, Kyrgios was provisionally suspended while the anti-doping process moved forward. Following this, he apologized to his fans and admitted, “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for co****e. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me,”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grand Slam champion concluded his message vowing “to do the work and come back better.”

Investigators then questioned Kyrgios over the positive result, and he said the substance had been taken recreationally on June 20. That timing saved him, and after the ITIA accepted his explanation, his suspension ended on September 3, clearing him to return immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Kyrgios is hardly the first tennis player to face an anti-doping case.

Dan Evans also tested positive after saying he had taken the drug out of competition, while Martina Hingis received a two-year suspension for a similar case in 2007. Richard Gasquet was also sanctioned in 2009 before his ban was later lifted after a tribunal accepted his explanation of inadvertent exposure.

The decision around Kyrgios has only added to the backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyrgios ended up serving the same length of suspension as Iga Swiatek and two months fewer than Jannik Sinner, despite previously criticizing both players over their own anti-doping cases.

Fans Outraged Over ITIA Decision on Nick Kyrgios

Fans had their say on the ITIA decision, most of which was critical of the Australian and the short duration of the suspension. “WTF. ANY tournament that actually lets this douchebag play for them should be blacklisted. Not b/c he has a problem, but because he constantly ridiculed or called out other players going through doping trials/sentencing, etc. He needs to go away. Tennis is better off w/o him,” said one fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan compared the Australian’s case with that of Marketa Vondrousova, with the Czech player currently serving a four-year ban for refusing to take a drug test. “Intention doping violation = 1 month. Refusal of tests most likely due to insufficient knowledge of testing procedures = 4 years. Good job, ITIA,” said the fan.

In fact, just last year, Kyrgios was among the loudest critics of the three-month suspension handed to Jannik Sinner, arguing that the punishment failed to match the seriousness of the allegations.

“So WADA come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously Sinner’s team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost,” Kyrgios wrote after WADA announced its agreement with the Italian. “Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist.”

At the time, Kyrgios spent much of the year questioning how doping cases were handled in tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

And pointing the unfairness of the decision that favored Kyrgios and how his case was being handled, another fan said, “Message to the rest of the tour – take a couple of months off each year so you can party during ‘out-of-competition’ times, accept a quick one-month suspension, then straight back in it playing matches again.”

There was no shortage of sarcastic jibes at the Australian, with one fan saying, “I’m sure he has totally logical explanations for why he doesn’t deserve the 2 years that everyone else deserves.”

Finally, another fan compared the sanctions with those of Dan Evans and Martina Hingis. Both Evans and Hingis failed drug tests for the same drug, like Kyrgios, but were handed one and two-year bans, even with Evans being able to prove out-of-competition use.

Notably, Kyrgios has barely featured on tour in recent years. His most recent appearance came as a wildcard entry in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon this July, where he partnered with Alexander Bublik, only for the pair to exit in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyrgios has also previously hinted at retirement, making his future in tennis an open question even before the latest controversy. And when news of his substance abuse emerged last month, the Australian appeared contrite, issuing an apology to his fans and acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.