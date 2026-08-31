Tennis Fans Question Venus Williams’ Career After Her US Open Wildcard Ends in Loss

With almost 33 years in the sport, Venus Williams has won everything there is to win. But in the last few years, her career has brought to life the adage: “You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

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After she lost in the first Round of the 2026 US Open, fans couldn’t help but wonder why she is continuing to eclipse a grand career she’s already had.

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Before Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin exchanged a ball, they had already made US Open history. Their 12:13 a.m. start became the latest beginning for any match at Flushing Meadows.

The delay came after Novak Djokovic and Mariano Navone had a 4-hour, 36-minute battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams and Kenin were nearly moved to another stadium, but both players chose to remain inside Ashe. The late start created a strange setting, with fans waiting past midnight for Williams’ return.

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Unfortunately for Williams supporters, the opening games offered little reason to believe she was going to make it through.

Williams struggled with unforced errors early, allowing Kenin to build a 3-0 lead. The 27-year-old also looked sharper behind her serves.

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By the time Williams found enough rhythm to compete, Kenin had already taken control. Kenin needed only 32 minutes to win the opening set 6-2 and put Williams on the back foot.

The second set finally gave Williams fans something to hold onto.

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After 6 games, Kenin led 4-2, but Williams fought back with a crucial break. She then levelled the set and eventually reached 5-4. And if she had won the next game, she would have taken the set. A second-set win would have forced a third set and kept her tournament alive.

Kenin survived that pressure and won the next game, making it 5-5, and then it went into a tiebreaker. But the tiebreak gave another big chance for Williams when she took a 6-2 lead. But Kenin won six straight points to clinch the tiebreak and the match.

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After the game, Kenin tipped her hat to Venus Williams and said, “It was an honor to share the court with Venus Williams. A legend of the sport.”

And although she is a legend of the game, the fans are not happy, especially with the way the game went.

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Fans show frustration after Venus Williams’ exit

After this letdown, one fan wrote, “When I die, I want Venus Williams to bury me so she can let me down one last time. Every match I think it’s the lowest it can go, but she just finds a way to break my heart even more.”

“She absolutely bottled that,” wrote a fan after another painful loss in straight sets against Sofia Kenin.

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And that was backed by another fan, saying, “That was embarrassing. It was 6-2, and she lost 8-6. You gotta retire after that. She is ruining her legacy.”

Those reactions came after Williams had chances to change the match, especially during its final stages.

Another fan added, “Venus Williams is an iconic, groundbreaking tennis champion, but I really do hope an honest look at the status of her career happens.”

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The loss extended Williams’ singles losing streak to 15 matches, including all 12 this season. She still has a doubles clash ahead with Serena Williams by her side, giving fans another chance to see her compete.