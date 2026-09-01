Tennis Fans React as Alexandra Eala Sends US Open Ticket Prices Soaring 134%

US Open organizers are facing intense backlash over soaring ticket costs, and rising star Alexandra Eala just sent demand into overdrive.

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When the tournament announced that the 21-year-old Filipina phenom would headline Tuesday night’s session at the 14,000-seat Louis Armstrong Stadium, secondary ticket markets exploded. Entry-level get-in prices jumped 134 percent within 12 hours, climbing from $146 to nearly $342. Meanwhile, average resale prices shot up 87 percent, rising from $234 to almost $438. Ticket data trackers noted that no other first-round session at Flushing Meadows experienced an uptick greater than 25 percent, making the surge around Eala’s match entirely unprecedented.

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Tournament organizers knew putting Eala on a major court would draw massive crowds, having already witnessed her electric fan support during the pre-tournament “Stars of the Open” exhibition.

“We knew it had to be on a major stadium,” US Open tournament director Eric Butorac said on Tennis Channel, praising her warmth with fans behind the scenes. “We saw some of the crowd turn up for her in Stars of the Open… and it was electric in there. She’s so friendly to everyone behind the scenes. She wants to meet people, she wants to engage… I hope she doesn’t lose that. It is so special.”

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Eala’s rise to a career-high World No. 18 ranking—fueled by her first WTA singles title in Washington, D.C. and strong runs in Montreal and Cincinnati—has turned her matches into cultural events. Filipino fans have created an undeniable presence across Grand Slam venues, and “Eala Mania” has now officially taken over New York.

Fans React To The Price Surge

However, the staggering secondary market price jump has ignited a fierce debate online between fans celebrating her drawing power and regular attendees feeling priced out.

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“Not even an hour and get-in prices are almost $1,000,” one fan posted on X. “ALL ABOARD THE EALA EXPRESS.”

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On the other side, frustrated fans pointed fingers directly at tournament scheduling and secondary pricing models.

“As much as I love Alex, this is not fair to her opponent’s fans,” another user wrote. “The US Open organizers should impose some kind of price ceiling measures. This is absurd.”

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For casual spectators hoping to catch week-one action, the sudden spike came as a harsh surprise.

“I was in line hoping to watch some opening-round tennis after work, and within minutes the prices doubled just because Eala was scheduled,” one fan shared. Another added: “Love seeing Eala get the stadium and respect she deserves, but the ticket pricing model is completely pricing out the core community who actually build the atmosphere.”

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“They put her on Armstrong at night because they knew what would happen,” another spectator observed. “She sells out arenas anywhere she goes now.”

While tournament-wide ticket inflation remains a sore spot for fans, Eala’s ability to move the needle highlights a level of organic star power the sport rarely sees in the first round of a Grand Slam.