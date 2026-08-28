Tennis Fans React As Naomi Osaka’s Mother Turns Heads at US Open

The one thing we can always expect from Naomi Osaka during Grand Slams is that she will always make a statement with her fashion. Almost everyone talks about how good she is at tennis, but over the past few years, all the talk about her has been about her fashion sense on the court. And now we know where it comes from.

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Naomi Osaka’s mother, Tamaki Osaka, turned up during her practice in a bright red dress and immediately caught the attention of almost every fan. Sitting courtside with sunglasses and sneakers, she looked completely at ease watching Naomi train.

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The picture quickly spread online, with fans reacting to Tamaki’s bold and confident look. But the moment also raised an interesting question about where Naomi’s own fashion confidence began. Osaka has spent years arriving at Grand Slams in outfits that demand attention, and now who she gets inspiration from.

At the 2024 US Open, Naomi wore a green Nike outfit designed by Yoon Ahn. The outfit featured ruffles, bows, a layered skirt, and a matching visor. She then stepped onto Arthur Ashe Stadium and beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

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Her Wimbledon outfit earlier that season also brought ruffles into tennis’s traditionally conservative setting. These choices showed how seriously Osaka treats fashion during her biggest appearances. And seeing Tamaki’s red dress now makes that connection feel slightly less surprising.

Tamaki’s fashion sense may have deeper roots than one viral practice photograph.

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While supporting Naomi’s early tennis journey, she helped with an import clothing shop. There is no evidence that Tamaki worked professionally as a stylist or designer. Still, that experience meant clothing was already part of her world, even before all these viral moments. Her appearances supporting Naomi have also shown simple but carefully chosen outfits.

The red dress in New York became another example. We cannot measure Tamaki’s influence on Naomi’s style, but the connection is impossible to ignore. Perhaps Osaka’s fashion confidence did not suddenly pop out when she became tennis famous.

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Fans go crazy after seeing Naomi Osaka’s mother’s fashion

This red dress has caught the attention of almost all the fans who watch tennis. And the mom-daughter duo has now become the talk of the town.

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“The apple does not fall far from the tree – and I mean that in a good, good way! Mother and daughter are fashionistas,” said one fan, talking about how stunning both of them looked.

Another fan added to this, saying, “Is Naomi-chan’s fashion influenced by her mom?” And this is a very valid question.

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During the 2026 Wimbledon, we saw Tamaki Osaka in a brown sunhat, sunglasses, and white gloves while watching Naomi’s fourth-round Wimbledon match against Aryna Sabalenka.

“Oh, she’s a baddie,” wrote another fan, but we have seen her look just as stunning before. During the Osaka Foundation NYC Benefit at Le Rock in 2025, Tamaki Osaka wore a stunning black dress that caught the attention of many fans.

And we have seen this translate into Naomi Osaka’s career as well. Now the wait is about what Naomi’s outfit will be on the first day of the US Open and whether she will be able to beat her mother’s stunning red outfit.