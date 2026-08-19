Tennis Fans React to Obituary-Like Mirra Andreeva Post by Cincinnati Open

The Cincinnati Open’s aim to make an innovative wish for Mirra Andreeva, seems to have backfired. What was meant to be a congratulatory message looked like an obituary, and fans did not miss the chance to express their disbelief at the poorly executed storyline.

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After Andreeva won her third-round match against Janice Tjen, the tournament made a post on their official X page, which read, “Living the dream, Mirra Andreeva defeats Tjen 6-1, 7-6(5) and will face the winner of Kostyuk vs Stephens.”

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While the message was clear enough, the image was not. The post had an image of Andreeva playing tennis in the clouds, which led to confusion among fans.

While it could be understood that the image was used to signify the young Russian living her dreams, the image made it look like they were paying their respects to someone who had passed away, leaving fans bemused.

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This is not the first time the Cincinnati Open has used a sky-themed theme in its social media promotional posts. Earlier in the event, they had put out an ad banner featuring Serena Williams taking a GLP-1 medication, which was flying in the skies.

Fans were really surprised that the Cincinnati Open had used such a bizarre social media message in congratulating a player.

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Fans Reacted to Cincinnati Open Post About Mirra Andreeva

Fans on social media were not amused by the Cincinnati Open’s initiative, with one fan taking a sarcastic jibe at the event, reminding them that Andreeva was still alive. “But admin, Mirra Andreeva is still alive and kicking, you know,” said a fan replying to the post on X.

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Other fans also felt that the post was more like a death tribute rather than a congratulatory message. One fan said, “Cincy.. I seriously thought this was an obituary post.. please,” while another said, “why they make her look like she died.”

There were other fans who echoed similar sentiments, with one fan claiming that the post was more in line with the Taylor Swift song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” which is centered on grief. In the post using the sky as a theme, the comparison was not far from the mark.

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“They really said, ‘Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, you were bigger than the whole sky,” said the fan.

Another fan also said, “why is she giving dearly departed??”

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Having won her match against Janice Tjen, Andreeva will now face Marta Kostyuk in the next round, with the Ukrainian winning her third-round match against Sloane Stephens. The two of them have played each other thrice this season, with Kostyuk winning the matches in Brisbane and Madrid, while Andreeva won their last match at the French Open, when they met in the semifinals.