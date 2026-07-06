Tennis Fans React to Madison Keys’ Loss to Linda Noskova at Wimbledon

There was a real buzz around Madison Keys after she defeated Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the third round of Wimbledon. But her momentum couldn’t last beyond that match as Linda Noskova knocked her out 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16. While the match definitely wasn’t one-sided, fans were critical of Keys’ performance.

Having been a Wimbledon quarterfinalist on two occasions, Keys was considered a favorite to win against Noskova. Not to mention, she had recently also clinched the title at the Eastbourne Open. But the Czech was well-prepared for the challenge and showcased a composed performance to wrap up the match in straight sets.

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Both players remained strong on their serves throughout the match, with almost nothing to separate the two in the first nine games. That was until Keys stepped up to serve at 4-5. Though the American had taken a 40-0 lead, her opponent showed incredible resilience and dragged the game to deuce.

The game completely slipped from the American’s grasp as Noskova went on to win five consecutive points to clinch the set. It had appeared to be destined for a tiebreaker at one stage, but it was snatched by Noskova at the death.

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Keys clearly lost her rhythm after the first-set loss, and it showed in the first few games of the second set. As a result, Noskova got an early break and raced to a 3-0 lead. Keys appeared to be quite frustrated with this and was even seen hitting her racket against her foot after losing a point.

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But the American refused to go down that easily and went on to hold her serve in the next game before crucially gaining the break back over Noskova. Three double-faults in a single service game were a major reason Keys clinched the break. But she wouldn’t make the same mistake again, as both players held their serves until the set went into a tiebreaker.

However, Keys’ resilience was shattered in the tie-breaker as Noskova clinched it 7-2. Keys’ silly mistakes angered the fans, and they scrutinized her on social media.

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Fans fume as Madison Keys gets knocked out from Wimbledon

One fan pointed out Keys’ inconsistency in the tournament following the defeat to Noskova. “Can beat Amanda but not Linda. Wild.”

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Another fan expressed shock over Keys’ defeat as she had improved her form quite a lot in the grass swing. “Solid win for Noskova over an in-form Keys. A little surprised the way Keys has been playing this grass court season. She would have had a terrific opportunity to make the semis/finals.”

There was a fan who felt that Keys hadn’t been the same ever since she won the Australian Open in 2025. “Keys really won the AO and stopped playing tennis lmao.”

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A fan also pointed out that Keys didn’t quite look at her best today especially during one particular part of the match. “Keys looked a bit off color today especially after later half of 1st set.”

With hard courts statistically being her strongest surface, Keys will be hoping that her results improve as the season commences later this month.