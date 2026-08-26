Tennis Fans React to Serena Williams’ US Open Reunion With Venus After Carlos Alcaraz Partnership

Serena Williams’ return to action at the US Open’s mixed doubles event was quite promising. She teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz, and the two put on a show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, reaching the quarterfinals. Serena’s performance in particular was very impressive, and now it appears that her morale has been boosted massively throughout the event. The veteran has signed up for the women’s doubles event at the last minute, and she will be reuniting with Venus Williams. This decision has left the fans surprised, but also very excited.

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Both Serena and Venus were handed wildcards for the women’s doubles draw at the US Open. This will be the second time that they will be teaming up this month and the first time at the US Open since 2022. The Williams sisters formed a pair at the recently concluded Cincinnati Masters, but were defeated 6-2, 1-6, 10-8 in the first round by Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns. However, Serena’s performance in mixed doubles has shown promise.

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Serena and Alcaraz delivered a fine display against Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool in the Round of 16. They racked up a 5-3, 4-1 victory even though they were up against doubles specialists. The performance created quite a buzz among fans, and the duo was expected to reach the latter stages of the event.

But their short journey came to an end in the quarterfinals as Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli sent them packing with a 5-4, 4-1 score. Despite the defeat, it was still a very promising display from both Serena and Alcaraz. With both of them coming off injury layoffs, there were doubts regarding their fitness ahead of the event.

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However, they surprised many with their display, and fans would definitely want them to team up again later in the season. Having seen Serena roll back the years in the mixed doubles event, fans are looking forward to watching her play alongside Venus.

Fans are eager to watch Serena and Venus play the women’s doubles event

A fan commented that Serena signed up for women’s doubles because she was inspired by her performance with Alcaraz.

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“I know S is feeling inspired after the level she played yesterday.”

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“Serena deff made the decision post how well she played in mixed!,” another fan wrote.

There was also a fan who badly wanted to witness Serena in action live from the stands after seeing her play the mixed doubles.

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“Please play on one of the days I’m there (Serena please bring your current form and not the Cincy one).”

A fan expressed excitement over Serena gaining a wildcard with Venus, as she will now be teaming up with a proper doubles partner.

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“She played two matches with Carlos and immediately called up a real doubles partner to compensate.”

A fan also claimed that Serena will be gutted to have not signed up for the singles draw.

“Knew that was coming but with the level she had last night I know Serena is kicking herself for not playing singles too.”

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For now, everyone will be waiting to see if the Williams sisters can return to their former glory and redefine their tennis careers.