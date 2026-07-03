Tennis Fans React to Tommy Paul’s Disappointing Loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon

Tommy Paul came to Wimbledon this year as one of the most in-form players on grass. The American had reached the Queen’s Club final earlier this month, was 5-1 on grass in 2026 coming into the tournament, and had dismantled Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round without facing a single break point and then Kwon Soon-Woo in the second round again in straight sets. However, his third-round exit to Hubert Hurkacz 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-2 came as a shock.

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The frustration is linked to a trend that has been evident throughout Paul’s Grand Slam career. The 29-year-old reached the Australian Open semifinal in 2023, his best Grand Slam result to date, and has since reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2024 and the French Open quarterfinals in 2025. He has the game to go deep, but a 15-30 career record against the top-10 opponents proves how often he fails to deliver when it matters.

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The result was also significant on Hurkacz’s side. After 18 months of struggling with injury and back-to-back early exits, Thursday’s win puts him in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in two years.



Hence, Paul’s underwhelming performance left fans bitter, with many suggesting how he could fix his drop in form.

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Fans Give Their Verdict on Paul’s Exit

“Tommy Paul he lets matches slip through his fingers. He probably needs a sports psychologist.” The American had the first set in his pocket and the momentum to go with it. What followed were three sets that went in the Pole’s way.

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“Paul Tommy disappointed me.” Every American expected him to make a deep run after the significant results he got in the grass season.

“Very disappointing for Paul.” The third fan echoed the same feeling, and the repetition across multiple reactions says something in itself. From the fan’s perspective, it was not an unexpected shock or surprise, but it was just something that could have been easily prevented, making it even harder to accept.

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“6-2 in the fourth. What the heck, Tommy?” The fourth set scoreline is the number that stings the most. Fans expected him to make a comeback even after losing two sets straight. What they saw was a kind of surrender from the world No. 25.

“HUGE UPSET. WELL DESERVED WIN.” The only reaction from the Hurkacz side, and a reminder that there are always two stories in a result like this. It’s a lost opportunity for Paul. It’s one of the better achievements of this year’s season for the Polish player.

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Hubert Hurkacz will face Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, who defeated Daniil Medvedev in the third round in straight sets. Both players, coming off strong wins, make up for a compelling fourth-round clash at the SW19.